Ask Sam mailbag: Finals reflections, LaVine thoughts, and more Draft prospects

There have been many great NBA players to never win a championship. Though possessing all world talent they were never able to lift their team to a title. They just did not possess that MJ gene. Tom Van Arsdale, Pistol Pete, Dominique Wilkins, and Bernard King come to mind. In ten years will we be adding the name Zach LaVine to that list? I believe so. It seems that he is not a go to guy needing a basket with one possession left. Tell me why I am wrong?

Sam Smith:

Thanks, by the way, for a rare mention of my buddy Tom Van Arsdale.

I get this email often in a lot of forms that basically are saying, "We haven't won a title with Zach, so what makes you think we can? Get someone better!" There are various ways this has been presented since Zach came to the Bulls, but it's basically a variation of the plea for why my spouse can't be more like my high school sweetheart. You know, my first love when all was so perfect. Like the Bulls with Michael Jordan. It's sadly been an element that some of the fan base never has been able to get past, and Zach has been the latest to feel its wrath. Heck, even Derrick Rose did just before he was traded.

I'll say first Zach is certainly good enough to be one of the best players on a title team. You'd rather have Jaylen Brown? Heck, I can't see where Jayson Tatum is any better—and not as good a shooter, and now we know he certainly not much of a ballhandler—as close as he's gotten. The reality is a title requires talent, sure, but luck, timing and really good teammates. Could a team with Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Steve Nash and John Stockton win? OK, maybe not this year because Baylor isn't alive, but that's some major talent without titles.

Look at it this way: The two seasons Scottie Pippen led the Bulls without Jordan the Bulls couldn't get past the second round. And then when he left the Bulls to be part of a super Big Three team in Houston with a championship coach (they were older, but so were Garnett's Celtics in 2008), they finished fourth and were out in the first round. Did that mean Pippen was not the kind of lead player who could be on a championship team? Obviously, he was. And a deserving All-Timer. Without Stephen Curry, I suspect Klay Thompson would have been Dale Ellis. And now working on his fourth title. Many great players aren't fortunate enough to be in the right spot at the right time against the right opponent. You wouldn't have wanted Jerry West in the 60s? He had this little problem of playing against Bill Russell with six other Hall of Famers. Building a great team is about continuity and continuing to add to that. Whether Zach is ever part of that depends on plenty of other factors. I'd hate to be a team trying without someone like him.