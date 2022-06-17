Ask Sam mailbag: Finals reflections, LaVine thoughts, and more Draft prospects
Sam Smith answers your offseason questions in another edition of his mailbag with the NBA Finals concluding and the Draft under a week away.
Dwayne Corry:
There have been many great NBA players to never win a championship. Though possessing all world talent they were never able to lift their team to a title. They just did not possess that MJ gene. Tom Van Arsdale, Pistol Pete, Dominique Wilkins, and Bernard King come to mind. In ten years will we be adding the name Zach LaVine to that list? I believe so. It seems that he is not a go to guy needing a basket with one possession left. Tell me why I am wrong?
Sam Smith:
Thanks, by the way, for a rare mention of my buddy Tom Van Arsdale.
I get this email often in a lot of forms that basically are saying, "We haven't won a title with Zach, so what makes you think we can? Get someone better!" There are various ways this has been presented since Zach came to the Bulls, but it's basically a variation of the plea for why my spouse can't be more like my high school sweetheart. You know, my first love when all was so perfect. Like the Bulls with Michael Jordan. It's sadly been an element that some of the fan base never has been able to get past, and Zach has been the latest to feel its wrath. Heck, even Derrick Rose did just before he was traded.
I'll say first Zach is certainly good enough to be one of the best players on a title team. You'd rather have Jaylen Brown? Heck, I can't see where Jayson Tatum is any better—and not as good a shooter, and now we know he certainly not much of a ballhandler—as close as he's gotten. The reality is a title requires talent, sure, but luck, timing and really good teammates. Could a team with Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Steve Nash and John Stockton win? OK, maybe not this year because Baylor isn't alive, but that's some major talent without titles.
Look at it this way: The two seasons Scottie Pippen led the Bulls without Jordan the Bulls couldn't get past the second round. And then when he left the Bulls to be part of a super Big Three team in Houston with a championship coach (they were older, but so were Garnett's Celtics in 2008), they finished fourth and were out in the first round. Did that mean Pippen was not the kind of lead player who could be on a championship team? Obviously, he was. And a deserving All-Timer. Without Stephen Curry, I suspect Klay Thompson would have been Dale Ellis. And now working on his fourth title. Many great players aren't fortunate enough to be in the right spot at the right time against the right opponent. You wouldn't have wanted Jerry West in the 60s? He had this little problem of playing against Bill Russell with six other Hall of Famers. Building a great team is about continuity and continuing to add to that. Whether Zach is ever part of that depends on plenty of other factors. I'd hate to be a team trying without someone like him.
Joseph Austin:
Are wholesale changes ahead for the Bulls? Recent speculation has the Bulls trading some combination of Vucevic, White, and the Portland pick at 18. Vucevic and White appear to be the most realistic trade pieces if we're saying that the Bulls won't be major players in free agency beyond re-signing LaVine. Do the Bulls keep Vucevic and simply trade White and that pick at 18 for Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks? Or Thybulle of the 76ers? Trading White and pick 18 to the Thunder at pick 12, might be more advantageous?
Sam Smith:
I really don't see much major change to the roster. I know trading Coby has been popular lately, but I don't see it being possible until his value increases after a relatively down season coming off surgery. And who the heck was playing center before they got Vucevic? The sense is management values him highly and it would take a significant offer, which is unlikely given he's about to be an unrestricted free agent. There was a report this week the 76ers are shopping Thybulle, Harris, Shake Milton, Furkan and the 23rd pick if you're willing to take on Danny Green's 1 yr 10 mil. In other words, what can you give us for the guys we don't think much of? And Harris's almost $40 mil per the next two years?
Karnisovas obviously has shown he's creative and daring and willing to take chances. But given the Bulls contract/payroll situation, I don't expect anything major this offseason other than a hoped-for return to health for Ball and Caruso and we'll take our chances, and then some cheap veteran free agents or a surprise guy from Europe. I can see four roster spots open with the departures of Derrick Jones, Troy Brown, Matt Thomas and Tristan Thompson. The No. 18 pick should fill one. Otherwise the Bulls figure to lack salary cap room for any substantial cap exception.
Mike Sutera:
According to Bleacher Report the Bulls are interested in Vasilije Micic a Serbian guard who plays for Anadolu Efes and just became champions of the Euroleague. Micic averaged 18 ppg and was named the final 4 MVP.
Sam Smith:
Yes, like that guy. I have no idea who he is, but he's a veteran point guard and Karnisovas is a Euro-whisperer. The Thunder have his rights, so he'd presumably cost a draft pick. Though given how many the Thunder have the Bulls probably could send one from the 2030s. He's the kind of addition who makes some sense, though given how successful he's been in Europe I'm not sure why he'd want to take less money for a backup role. He sounds like the kind of guy who'd help the Bulls, though I'm into sure what that would mean for someone like Dosunmu with presumably Ball and Caruso again healthy. And Billy Donovan preferring short rotations (and short players?). Though the coach did need a lot of extra guys last season with the injuries.
Stephen Zwick:
The Canadian 18 year old Leonard Miller is really intriguing. He was a point guard then had a 6 inch growth spurt. So now he's a 6-10 point small forward... with a frame that can add weight. Also has a 7-3 wing span. Sort of similar to Scottie's growth spurt... but Miller grew even taller. He was recruited by all the elite programs, but decided to go into the NBA. If he were a one and done after a good frosh season, he'd probably be a top 5 or 10 pick. Probably a luxury for the Bulls to go for such a player, when they have other needs.
Sam Smith:
True, there's those other needs, and likely not enough flexibility to address them. The kid looks good on the highlight videos, though everyone does. Not that the Bulls couldn't use another Pippen—well, they could try to draft Lil Scotty from Vanderbilt—but Patrick Williams sort of is that, the kid who was a point guard and had the growth spurt. Assuming the Bulls follow my previous Ask Sam advice and stay away from Gobert (though based on recent history that means they could go all in for Gobert), I'd use that No. 18 pick assuming it's not part of the Gobert trade (kidding, I think), for one of the athletic bigs who seem like they'll be around at 18. Toronto, with the third pick in the second round, sounds like a good landing place for Canadian guys. They also need size.
Jake Henry:
Mark Williams is a Robert Williams like player in the draft? Who do you like near 18? I like Liddell also, he plays much bigger than his size.
Sam Smith:
Those are two good names. Mark sounds perfect, but I haven't seen any mock draft yet where he falls to 18. Liddell is projected as that tough, physical, versatile Draymond Green/Paul Millsap type who could be a nice fit even all the talk about toughness. And lack of. Though he's still coming along with passing and dribbling, two things you sort of need. Interior size, wing toughness and a spot up shooter are the three main Bulls needs. It's a lot, but if the Bulls can address one in the draft that's a big add.
Michael Met:
Have you looked at Marjon Beauchamp? Stock is rising supposedly. To me he is the SF version of Ayo. Doesn't do anything great but does a bit of everything and always gives max effort. Don't laugh but to me he has the tools of Scottie Pippen. Can defend 1 through 4 and can get to the basket at will. I think he would be a good guy to groom for when the wheels fall off DD.
Sam Smith:
He seems like that upside prospect who's supposed to go in the Bulls range. Like you suggest, he could be a guy who develops well, a Siakam type who comes on a few years into his career and everyone wonders how he fell so far. My sense for the Bulls is they're more in the now and looking for the draft more to address immediate needs even if it's not starters but current role players. Beauchamp seems to have a long way to go with his shot.
Mike Queen:
Looks like it was a great deal, DeAngelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins.
Sam Smith:
And a first to the Warriors (Kuminga) to take the salary. The Warriors obviously have made plenty of good deals (and drafts) given their success rate. I like to mention Wiggins because I got so much pushback a few years ago for defending him. He then was carrying that Jimmy Butler condemnation and, of course, the big salary. When you do it on the big stage, you seem even better. It's probably sweet for Wiggins now after the way he was the second best player in the Finals being called maybe the best two-way player in the NBA. Hey, I remember when Jimmy Butler was. And not that I was advocating acquiring him, but opportunity and environment can have an effect. He certainly seems like a good guy. Steph Curry deserved MVP for his play, if also the oversight of the egregious Iguodala Finals MVP a few years back when his remarkable defense kept LeBron under 40 per game (perhaps media voting has run its course), Wiggins has at least shown he's not who Jimmy (or the fans) said he was. Good for him. It is a likable Warriors team and (almost) everyone deserving.
Art Alenik:
Not sure that Boston has more talent, but definitely not as smart as Golden State, and not as well coached. Udoka said he was sticking with their system, but I don't really see any system... unless the system is Tatum & Brown shoot, and guys like Smart & White get what they can. You seldom see them cut and pass to get an easy hoop. You see GS do that whenever the 3's aren't falling and they need 2 points... and with very little resistance. The GS defense wasn't what it used to be, but they still have their moments and they're still smarter than the Celtics. It ain't the same Wiggins. I saw him play in Minn... but I never saw him play much D. Kerr doesn't put up with that, and Wiggins has apparently complied.
Sam Smith:
I did say going in Boston had more talent. Heck, Otto Porter was starting for the Warriors. It did in the end look like the cliche about experience mattering. And at least from the hopeful Bulls part, there's no way Tatum and Brown are better than LaVine and DeRozan. Obviously, Boston needs a point guard since Smart really is a 3-D guy masquerading as a point. So Tatum and Brown run the offense a lot, and wow were they awful. Brown as we saw can't handle the ball under pressure, so he kept driving into crowds. At least the coach kept noting it. Though it seemed just in the TV interviews based on how much Brown responded.
Tatum set a Finals record for turnovers, most of them pretty casual. A fan wrote me to say Tatum was a poor man's T-Mac. Ouch. Boston became all about if the threes went in they were OK. For a game or two they did. The rookie also came out in the Boston coach, who lost confidence in what little bench they had. Heck, Kerr was even playing Iguodala, though I was worried when Kerr put him in late un Game 6 the media would vote him MVP again for shutting down Tatum that last two minutes. Kerr took some heat one game when he sat Curry after the Warriors made a run. But you saw the Phil Jackson championship influence the way Kerr stayed with his rotations and trusted his guys. And Udoka panicked and wouldn't take out Tatum and Brown even as they were throwing the ball all over the place. Apparently, no one told Tatum he was taller than everyone defending him and he was allowed to play in the post. They forgot for about three games Al Hoford was on the team and bigger than everyone. Tommy Heinsohn, as Barkley would say, was rolling over in his grave watching these Celtics. So at least the East is wide open again.
Michael Metz:
There's a report the Chicago Bulls have shown a lot of interest in draft prospect Dominick Barlow, per sources. Barlow has had several conversations with the Bulls and had a workout with them. Draft prospect Josh Minott had a great workout with the Bulls, per sources. GM Marc Eversley is a fan.
Sam Smith:
Those darned sources. I haven't heard much about those guys, though they sound a bit too much project-like with possible upsides as intriguing athletic wing players. Maybe better for what the Bulls were doing in 2018. Trading the picks for Vucevic and adding DeRozan suggests the Bulls remain more interested in help now than what they can do then. Summer League invite if one makes it though the draft?
Joe Kraus:
This season has been so entertaining that, for the first time since the trade of Jimmy, I haven't found myself thinking about the draft until it's almost on us. Now that it is – and now that we seem to be solidly in a new Bulls era – I wonder if you can ‘draft the drafts' of that last era. That is, how would you rank what the franchise got when it took Lauri, Wendell, Coby, and maybe Gafford and Hutchison. It's still an incomplete with Coby, of course, but that's part of why I ask. He's the last man standing from an era that was supposed to be about building through the draft.
Sam Smith:
I guess the short answer, like it was for Jerry Krause after the Marcus Fizer/Eddy Curry/Tyson Chandler/Jay Williams run with Khalid, Jake and Trenton thrown in was that John Paxson took charge as did Arturas Karnisovas after that recent draft sequence. A bad rebuild threatens employment. Though Paxson did build two competitive runs with the Hinrich/Deng/Gordon/Noce group and then Rose, et al, to lead the league in wins twice. But when you give up a few seasons for prospects and Memphis jumps you for Ja and the Pelicans jump you for Zion and the Kings jump you and could have had Luka, well what can you do? After all, what would it have been in 1984 if Portland had decided they could use someone like Michael Jordan? How long would Krause then have been in his job? Tough business.
Dustin Chaviano:
If I was the Suns, I would give Ayton the extension he wants, but as you said, there is something going on there with Deandre and Phoenix, so I don't see what better options they would have to trade him to a place (ideally for them out of the West) where he'd agree to go because he controls his fate with the sign and trade (and I'd think his priority would be to go to a contender). How do Ayton and Gobert compare to each other and how they'd fit on the Bulls.
Sam Smith:
As I've mentioned, I'm no fan of Gobert between his huge contract of $40 million annual and his general impact. Having that defensive component might help the Bulls, but there seems too much Gobert baggage with a player whose team seems to be regressing. I think Ayton was badly underutilized in these playoffs and certainly would be of more interest for his two-way abilities. But he also is seeking a max deal, and that seems too much given all the centers among the final four NBA teams were athletic, defensive oriented big forwards who were generally paid in proportion to their utility in this era. Plus, it sounds like the Hawks with much more to offer than the Bulls are going all in. Perhaps also the Pacers also with plenty to offer. As I've noted, a Vucevic expiring contract doesn't get it done. Toronto also is said to be in the bidding. There's little mention of the Bulls anymore. Though Karnisovas surprised us with DeMar.
Michael Freeman:
I see the Mavs got Christian Wood on the cheap. Do you think the Bulls could've used him to improve?
Sam Smith:
Yes, but. He was a popular "let's go for him" among my questioners the last year or so. Though it seems obvious the Bulls are playing Patrick Williams at that spot. And Wood also isn't much interested in defense. He'd certainly be nice to have, but there's also a big contract there. He makes a lot of sense for the Mavs, who were in the bottom five in payroll while the Bulls with the pending extension likely would be in the top five. And then when you are in that territory you better be adding the final piece because you are so limited. Wood would be a heck of an offensive addition off the bench, though also on the last year of his contract, thus costing the Bulls their draft pick this year and thus a player who they'd have for several years. Wood's contract expires after this season and he's unrestricted.
Barron Hall:
Do the Bulls really have a "problem"? They exceeded expectations, worked through serious injury difficulties, and still had a better season than predicted. Bring back the core, pay LaVine but without getting capstrung, and let the team build chemistry and cohesion. The NBA blogosphere seems to feel if a team doesn't win the trophy major changes are needed. Not always true. A little tinkering with the carburetor, rotate the tires, and drive this Lincoln right past the temperamental Maseratis broken down on the roadside. And don't make any deals with Danny Ainge. Gobert is not a complete basketball player: bad hands, can't pass or shoot, and his teammates do not follow him. If Ayton can be signed as a free agent without busting the cap or giving up core players other than a one-for-one trade for Vooch - maybe that's a doable deal. Better to stick with Vooch, bring in Mo Bamba for a protected 1st in 2025 or 2026, and get Patrick healthy.
Sam Smith:
Bamba is an interesting name. I like his possibilities as a backup. The Bulls didn't have interest in him in 2018 and were glad Wendell Carter slipped to them. And how he's also with the Magic. The Magic seem ready to move on from Bamba, who shoots somewhat better on threes and averages almost two blocks in 25 minutes. He's probably out of reach as a restricted free agent. Flip him for Coby White and a pick? The Magic have enough guards. And enough Bulls picks. Plus, Bamba is looking for a payday, too. The Bulls likely will have to look elsewhere.
Mike Worth:
With the Knicks hiring Jalen Brunson's dad as an assistant is he next to the Knicks?
Sam Smith:
Rick has been on Thibs' staff before with the Bulls and ‘wolves, so that's not news. But it is suspicious. The Knicks obviously don't have much of interest to offer to others, but I can see Jalen wanting to move on. He was terrific in the playoffs and the Mavs have talked about keeping him. But it's tough to be a point guard with Luka, who basically never gives up the ball. He's great, but I can see a player like Jalen wanting to run a team as a scoring point guard. Since Luka is a poor defender and Jalen is small, it's hardly the ideal backcourt. I'm sure the Knicks would like to offload Julius Randle, but he's too ball dominant to play with Luka. Maybe the Knicks' first round pick, Mitchell Robinson part of the sign and trade and Toppin? Another something to watch for.
Mark Kollar:
I do pity you Bulls beat writers. Unless something unexpected happens this is a pretty drama free summer. The players for the most part seem pretty happily engaged. There are no hotheads in the front office. Even the fans don't seem to have axes to grind.
Sam Smith:
Let me check to see if this still is Chicago. And thanks for the beat writer concern. There isn't much.
