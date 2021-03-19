Ask Sam Mailbag: Fan trade proposals and more

Sam Smith:

The travel around the United States is probably what I've missed most this season not being allowed in the arenas. It's really a great country for seeing and enjoying, if not always talking to everyone. My favorites cities living in Chicago are, of course, the warm weather places, Miami, Phoenix and Los Angeles. Though not as much Los Angeles anymore with the arena downtown. When the Lakers were at the Forum and we stayed by the beach, there wasn't much better. California's beaches for the ambiance, the weather, the vibe are the continental 48's best. Though I can't say I've tried Alaska's. Downtown LA is just another place and the traffic there makes it too tough to get anywhere else. Montana says it's big sky, but nowhere is bluer than Phoenix. Miami is probably the best place in the U.S. to be in winter. It even smells better. Is that coco butter? There's nothing like the tropics. People seem to be dancing everywhere you go. I'm sure they are great places to raise a family, but I'm still surprised the NBA is in Oklahoma City and Memphis. I've been to a lot of those awful memorial sites, Dallas, Austin and counting much too often. Nothing is as somber as the Murrah Memorial in Oklahoma City. It practically makes you cry every time. It's also the most desolate downtown I've ever seen. The ducks in the Peabody Hotel in Memphis are cool, but that's about it. Nothing to see here, keep moving. The U.S. has some amazing cities with rich history, great sights and sites, and so much to do. Not so much in Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Salt Lake City is underrated and may be the most picturesque city in the country surrounded by those amazing snow capped mountains that look like they are in 3-D. The best for walking around and enjoying a city are Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. You can pretty much walk each in a day, and there's so much to see and do, though I'd probably rate Boston best for the history, the only American city that looks like Europe and the variety as long as, again, you don't spend too much time talking to the locals, as if you can even understand them. Oh right, basketball. Sorry, it's almost the start of spring, which gets me day dreaming. Though being in Chicago we don't get spring until three days in late May. So plenty of time to keep writing.