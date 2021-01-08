Ask Sam Mailbag: Early Bulls thoughts, Zach and Coby's growth, and more

January 6th we had eleven games. Only two had less than 200 points combined, and it was 196 and 198. No team scored less than 92 points. No one is saying those 78-77 games were great, but c'mon most of the games on the NBA are now All Star Games. Hell most of the All Star Games on the 80s and 90s played had more defense than most of these regular games. How is it that defense is so undervalued now? We are not talking about one or two games, we are not talking about half the games... I'm talking about what? 90 plus percent of the games now ends with both teams over 100 points? I know people love to score but for real this game is so one dimensional. Lets put 5 guys that are at most 6-6 ft on the floor that can shot the ball and what the heck maybe we can win. The Bulls are starting Coby, LaVine, Porter, Williams and Carter. This would be a laugh 15 years ago. Watching these games really makes me sad, because I really really really enjoy those high pressure moments on defense. When people actually cared about staying in front of the other guy. Now, it's "Let him pass quick, maybe he'll miss, let us outscore him on the other end". How depressing is that?

I wanted to know your insight on this "new" NBA Era. How bad is it? Like, I'm a young guy, I've been watching NBA since early 90s and I still can't figure out how the NBA turn out to be this bad. Most will say It's just me being nostalgic or that I can't really focus on the fact that things change. People will say we have players like LeBron, Durant, Steph Curry, and other stars that are great or better than those other legends on the 80s or 90s. But really, how bad is this NBA?

Sam Smith:

I tend to agree less for the nostalgia—and I am not a young guy—and the familiarity of always believing things were better when you were young because, well, you were young and things were probably much easier. There are some contributing factors like some guys basically not caring because of the pre-Christmas start close to the end of last season and the long layoff for others and thus not being in great condition. But there is a fundamental problem the NBA doesn't care to address yet with this three-point shooting. It was evident in the Bulls game with Portland when Lillard and McCollum basically came over half court and threw up threes. Makes you vomit at times. Didn't make them, so move on to the next game and maybe make them then.

I've liked the way the Bulls are playing compared to many teams with somewhat more ball movement and taking advantage of the the whole court. They've often been a better team to watch than others; also a nice change. And you can win games that way despite the formulas. The problem is not that players can make too many threes, but that too many are too easy. I get that many teams believe if you make more threes than the other team you probably win. The problem is how easy that baseline corner three is that so many teams essentially run a high screen to make one pass and then find someone for that corner three. So then players—Patrick Williams too much for me—stand in the corner posing like statues until someone decides to throw them the ball.

The NBA game always has evolved. The lane was six feet and then 12 and 16. Changes always have been made to help the product, if not as many as in football. The NBA fears the loss of courtside revenue, but the court probably needs to be lengthened and widened. It's size was made for humans from 70 years ago. They're bigger and stronger. Heck, even golfers are too big for NBA courts. You can't really run a fast break. It's too congested. If they won't change the court size, they need to eliminate that corner three. Just draw the three point circle line into the corner so players have to get out more on the wing. Teams are smart and always will figure out ways to take advantage of the rules. There are positives to what the NBA has done with less of the brutal physical play and opening up the game. The three has helped in that manner. But in the too much of a good thing dilemma it's also helped diminish the creativity, texture and breath of strategy and tactics that has eliminated so much of the game's variety. Things always are changing. The NBA needs to keep up.