Ask Sam Mailbag: DeRozan, Lonzo, everything about Bulls free agency

What's become clear is that AK is a brilliant and persuasive negotiator. That's one reason I'm not too worried about all of the future draft picks he's dealing away. I think AK assumes the Bulls will improve and those won't be such juicy picks to start with, but also that he'll be able to get the veteran players he needs through trades and free-agency. Also, with rookies becoming younger and less coached, it makes sense to let them make their mistakes elsewhere and trade for the ones who grow. The Vucevic trade: Most everybody interpreted that as a "win now" move and many considered it a failure since we didn't make the playoffs. I'm sure AK would've preferred making the playoffs, but that's not why he got Vuc. It wasn't a short-term move. It did signal AK wasn't going to sit on his hands and wait for things to develop. All that being said... I'm still in shock. BD probably is too! All the pressure is on him now; Can't say he doesn't have the players.

Sam Smith:

You are accurate in what really stood out here on the macro level is the way Karnisovas has taken 35 years of Bulls history and said, No, not that way! I have a better idea. The Bulls from the day the Reinsdorf group took over, and even several years previous with a run of top 10 draft picks, always were about building through the draft. And it did work: See Jordan, 1984, Pippen and Grant 1987, Rose 2008. Though to me it’s too much luck to be in the right draft with the right number at the right time. It has been the sporting blueprint and still mostly practiced in all sports. But we’ve all had enough of it here. Look, Paxson and Forman got lucky with Rose (1.9 percent chance) and were really close to a championship. Then they were in position to get lucky again with Zion Williams, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Trae Young. They didn’t. Would they be elsewhere if they did? But they didn’t, and I also applaud the new guys for declining to ask ownership to give them five years. The core the Bulls were so hopeful about really wasn’t, and it often takes an outsider to tell you what you don’t want to hear. I didn’t understand, as you note, why Vucevic would be judged a failure because it seemed obvious to me the first so called domino, that it hardly was a seriously competitive team until many more changes were made. Now many of them have been. And I also never saw the upside when everyone kept saying they’re the second youngest team in the league. Enough of that. As Tex Winter always said, you win with men. Which is why when the Bulls were winning in the 90s they basically got rid of all their draft picks. This isn’t that, but it’s a reiteration of the philosophy. Veterans dominate the late stages of the playoffs. Let’s challenge those guys. As for Donovan, fans and media tend to celebrate or condemn the coach according to the record. Part of the reason is he is the one who has to do all the talking. But few ever transcend the talent. The pressure should be on the players.