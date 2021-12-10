Ask Sam Mailbag: Depth Concerns, Trade Possibilities And More

I read your response to a fan. You mentioned with a healthy Coby White, Ayo could get to play more and develop in the NBA G-League. Based on his play and growth now, I think that would be a setback for him mentally if he was ever sent to the G-League except to recover from an injury. I see an excellent competition going on between Ayo & White for playing time.

Sam Smith:

I mentioned that because I don't see the G-league as a demotion. It seemed to do a lot for Alex Caruso. The way things are now with all the virus absences, obviously anyone who tests negative has to remain on the roster. My point with Ayo (and most rookies) is they are not ready for the NBA and have to learn and improve, especially since the Bulls are no longer in the instructional league. Perhaps the last three years, fine, let him play, who cares. But it's about winning as many games as possible now. What's wrong with having a better Dosunmu perhaps in March?

He's still reluctant with his shot and doesn't seem to have a feel for the speed of defenders closing in. He can make plays in transition, but I haven't seen it much in the half court. That's what playing 40 minutes in the G-league is about. Is minor league baseball a negative? I know everyone expects every high pick to be an All-Star immediately, but fortunately they mostly go to bad teams where their inexperience doesn't matter. With a full roster with perimeter guys like Ball, Caruso, Zach, DeMar and Coby, and the other wings Billy likes to play, I didn't see Ayo playing enough.

I believed because he has talent that it would hinder his development sitting around waiting for eight minutes in a blowout. Plus with all the veterans, I've noticed the Bulls don't practice much. I still believe Ayo needs to be playing against NBA talent where he can take 25 shots in a game. And not, to paraphrase Richard Nixon, which I usually avoid as most should, have those shots analyzed with a proctoscope more than a microscope.