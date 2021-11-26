Ask Sam Mailbag: DeMar DeRozan's MVP candidacy, Bulls' humbling losses and more

Sam Smith:

And imagine if the Bulls were to lose in Orlando on Friday. You know what the chant would be at the next Bears home game. I didn't know Billy's work well before this season because he always seemed to have players who were not so much immune to coaching but just who made sure you couldn't be a poor coach. As for the booing of coaches, enough already. This thing with the Bears coach has been so bad I felt like I was in Philadelphia. And we know how boorish that city is. Fred Hoiberg went through it, also, as I know his son had to face Fire Hoiberg chants at his high school games. Is this the friendly Midwest I read about growing up in vulgar New York? I remember this Nagy guy coming to a Bulls game a few years ago. Unlike most NBA teams, the Bulls still sit most media at floor level, and Nagy happened to be sitting three or four seats from me. I refrained from asking for an autograph, but I asked if he wanted mine. He called security. No, actually, he handled the hero role well. He got a standing ovation just coming to his seat and fans stopping by could barely speak or stop gazing at him. Did he get so dumb since then? It's a given in sports that coaches get too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose. And except for those on the margins—the one or two best and one or two worst—they're actually pretty interchangeable. Which is why so many Coach of the Year winners are fired within two years, among them Dwane Casey, George Karl, Scott Brooks, Mike D'Antoni, Mike Brown. Sam Mitchell and Avery Johnson. Suddenly, Gregg Popovich doesn't look the genius. It was Phil Jackson's genius. He left Jordan for Shaq and Kobe. Which is the long way around to say Billy seems to have done as good or better than anyone could have with this team.

Remember, he lost his starting power forward for the season, and basically the offseason was hiring 6-foot-5 guards in DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. Would anyone say any were a mistake? The Bulls obviously committed to remaking a defense with speed and aggressiveness. And it's basically worked. They're eighth in defensive efficiency, tied with perennial defensive leader Utah.

Management, I suspect with Billy's endorsement, bought into the small ball philosophy. The problem with that is players have to continually play at such a high energy level to cause those steals and turnovers and transition baskets and offensive rebounds. It's a lot to ask during an NBA schedule with all the games and travel. It's why Rick Pitino didn't last long at his two NBA stops. Donovan is not quite as intense and structured. We've all known the size issue with the roster. But when you opt for more size if it's not size with activity and shooting range, it detracts from the team's system of play. They do have a system, and it relies more on activity than altitude. Maybe you could find a Kenneth Faried-type, but he has little offense like Bradley. To paraphrase Pitino, Giannis isn't walking through the door, Blake Griffin isn't walking through the door (Clippers version), Anthony Davis isn't walking through the door. Billy deserves our praise for now, if not yet a parade.