Ask Sam mailbag: Damian Lillard trade possibilities, playoff thoughts, and more

Sam Smith:

This is a debate I get into occasionally to make a point, like I did recently on a Colin Cowherd podcast about Devin Booker. When someone suggests one player is better than another it doesn't mean you believe the other player is bad. It's incremental, and opinion based. I've made the point with Zach and Middleton a few times because Middleton was making All-Star teams when Zach still couldn't get a sniff. It's not that Middleton wasn't worthy; I was just suggesting if he was, then Zach was, also, because Zach is more athletic to get to the basket, shoots just as well, has more range and averages more points. It's fair to say Zach does score more because he has to and doesn't play with a star like Giannis. But Middleton would not be in the playoffs if he still was back in Detroit where he started. And it is much more difficult to hit big shots at big times in the playoffs from your couch back home. And no one is mentioning Middleton for all-defensive teams, either. Great players like Durant or LeBron are a different category. When you move down a bit to Middleton or Booker or LaVine, it matters who they play with. Booker put up great numbers for five years without being in a playoff game or with a team with a winning record until this season and Chris Paul, who perhaps is on his way to Finals MVP. It matters whom you stand next to. Scottie Pippen probably would have been an All-Star. But if the Bulls hadn't been able to trade up in 1987 from No. 8 to No. 5, he would have been selected by the Sacramento Kings. As good as your defense is, no one notices if your team is losing by 10 instead of 25. It's where you fit sometimes as important as your talent. Middleton was able to slip in next to the guy who is doubled constantly. Credit him for taking advantage. I'm not diminishing Middleton as much as I was asking for a closer look at LaVine. Though I guess the league has since Zach's now an All-Star and a member of USA Basketball. And now it's up to Nikola Vucevic for the rest of the journey?