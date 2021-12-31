Ask Sam Mailbag: Coby White's Value To The Bulls, Patrick Williams' status and more

Do you think they are giving Coby more playing time to raise his trade value so we can trade him plus another player or two or a draft pick so we can get another defensive-minded stretch power forward like Robert Covington or Maxi Kleber who can help us go really deep in the playoffs?

In comparison in the second quarter Ayo Dosunmu played some point guard and he almost completely shut down Trae Young. Why are management giving Coby so many minutes and cutting into Ayo's development time?

The trade of Wendell Carter Jr. plus picks for Vuc, the signings of Lonzo, AC, DJJ and DeMar, the drafting of Ayo and allowing Lauri to depart in free agency so we can sign Zach LaVine to a max contract have all been total masterstrokes by AK and Eversley. However, there remains one negative legacy of the previous management group and that is Coby White. So I was wondering if you think that Coby's days in Chicago are almost over? I know he is a streaky scorer and can get hot but against the Hawks he got totally scorched by Trae Young.

Sam Smith:

I know there's always someone to dislike, and Coby came in for a bunch after that first Hawks game (which the Bulls won easily, by the way), though he had more assists and fewer turnovers than Young the next game. Of course, the Hawks were like a game of HORSE with just an H; a lot was still missing. I know this latest narrative is popular of celebrating Dosunmu at White's expense, though as you guess if it's for trade value it wasn't a good idea to make him look bad against Young.

So would DeRozan, but he didn't get put there. Credit to both Dosunmu and Green for their defense, though Young did score a lot despite playing with about two other regular NBA players. I believe the mistake many are making with White, which I don't believe management is making, is that when the Bulls get to the playoffs—and we pretty much can say when now—White is likely to be more valuable than the other reserves.

Because he can do what none of the others can, and which can steal you a playoff game. Defense is vital, but if the Bulls have Caruso and Ball playing they won't need another defensive guard. What they will need is a quick, fill-it-up shooter/scorer who can get you 10 or 12 points in a short span when your main players are slumping or being shadowed. I don't see anyone else on the roster who can do that.

That's what can make the difference in a playoff game, and one loss turned into a win often changes a series. I won't go with the excuses for White of surgery and COVID absence, which are legitimate. But more that despite those dozen assists he's not a point guard. No big deal, the Bulls have those now. He's Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford or Eric Gordon or John Starks or Jason Terry, point guard-sized shooting guards. A lot of teams didn't get Williams for a long while. Because you have a job doesn't always mean you are good at it. How often do they get those top draft picks correct?

Doug Collins figured it out first, as he often did when coaching, that Williams wasn't a point guard though he measured like one. But he was valuable, and those points scored in the second quarter off of the bench count, also. All the great teams have players like that who can make an offensive difference in segments, if not necessarily in total. White took the hit against Trae because he was asked to.

Substitute coach Fleming figured it out quickly, and White excelled in the rematch. Those other guys are helping hustling around in the regular season; you need someone in the playoffs off the bench like White. Remember, this is a guy even as a rookie who went nine games averaging 26 points with more than 100 points in three consecutive games.

Hardly anyone else coming off the bench has even had one 20-point scoring game in their career. Let's not forget the big picture.