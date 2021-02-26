Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Coby, Thad, DeMarcus Cousins, and more

Sam Smith:

It is comforting to know the world remains on its axis and some Bulls fans still want to trade Zach. Not nearly as many, I will acknowledge, but some. Though I also see some contradiction here. Wrong about Zach being a star? So trade him? Let me work on that a little. No, I’m sticking with Zach. I’ve long admired Simmons and with the 76ers having the best record in the East and playing better with Simmons, an All-Star again, it’s not clear why they would be trading him. Oh yeah, they’re not. Though since we only are dealing in hypotheticals with this one, I would not trade Zach for him because if you don’t have Zach then you need Zach. Simmons is great, by the way. I’d be tempted as dominant as he can be at times. And I agree it would be helpful to have a player like Simmons. We know dribbling isn’t exactly Coby White’s specialty. I don’t know the exact numbers, but it seems obvious he’s been playing better lately as a catch and shoot player more than making plays (and shots) off the dribble. But you need a player like that. So I’m keeping Coby, too. The Clippers seem to believe they can win a title having a player like Lou Williams. Simmons wouldn’t matter nearly as much without Embiid and all that scoring. Simmons is Steve Sax trying to throw to first base when it comes to the basket. He still won’t even try to shoot. You better have an All-Star scorer with Simmons or he won’t be as effective. It’s not as easy as some think to replace Zach. After all, the Bulls haven’t had a player who has scored like that since 1998. Sometimes when you pull the trigger you get a misfire.