Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls' young talent, Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija, and more.

I love how Karnisovas sees that the Bulls need to accrue talent. Do you get the sense that management is confident that whoever falls to #4 is all-star talent? Are we confident that our "young core" is full of all-star talent? If not, don't you think it makes sense to secure the #2 pick? In this draft, Edwards and Wiseman look like they're on another level.

Sam Smith:

I can't say I agree they are. They may be, but so may LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and/or Deni Avdija. Or maybe Florida State's Patrick Williams. There's a huge flaw, by the way, when executives say they'll take the best talent available. They should qualify that with whom they think will be the best talent. There is no standard in which the top five picks are the five best players. Zach is close to and perhaps should have been an All-Star. No one else on the Bulls roster projects that way. Yet. Things change as we've seen even in the small Orlando bubble sample with Jamal Murray to All-Star status. It often takes being overlooked a year, as Steph Curry and Damian Lillard were, before media and fans come around and give players their due.

A better team record will help Zach. But consider recent drafts: 2018 has two All-Stars in the top five picks, the 2017 draft has one, the 2016 draft two, the 2015 draft three, the 2014 draft one and the 2013 draft one. Only one of those drafts produced an All-Star at No. 1. Two drafts produced an All-Star at No. 2 and three produced an All-Star at No. 3. One produced an All-Star at No. 4 and one at No. 5. Maybe that's why Karnisovas said lottery night he wished he had No. 3.