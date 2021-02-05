Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls thoughts, PG questions, trades and more

It's become apparent that we can hang with most any team in the league, except for the top tier teams on most nights. We play a fun style and could win or lose any given night. It also doesn't seem to matter if we are up big or down big at any point in the game. So it's exciting! Still, most prognosticators would have us on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Though I feel optimistic about our chances at getting one of the lower seeds, it's still a crapshoot at this point. So many things can change. Are we buyers ready to acquire Lonzo Ball to shore up our point guard issues? Are we going to capitalize on the ascending trade values of Zach/Lauri/Thad, and go deeper into the rebuild? Or are we just staying the course of player development and assessment and just seeing how it goes through the rest of the season? The suspense of not knowing what AK is thinking these days only adds to the intrigue. Which is your preferred direction?

Sam Smith:

Stay the course. Oh right, which one? I believe the Bulls will make the playoffs, which, I know, I have said before, but they really will this season with Zach's more mature game, really good veterans in the right position in Thad and Temple and an attitude that Billy Donovan has instilled of not accepting your fears and frailties. Is the playoffs eight teams? Ten? I guess the way things have gone for these Bulls in recent seasons, just a chance to play a meaningful play-in game would be something. With vaccines coming and perhaps some better weather, the hope is there's less Covid disruption in the March restart. By the way as I wrote last week, All-Star game, seriously? Sounds like a good year to urge people to come to a party in Georgia?

But, hey, there's a lot of stuff I don't understand, like Kareem writing an op ed this week recommending LeBron get the Covid vaccine first. It's not enough he get all the calls? Oh right, the Bulls. It's not going to be easy to get into that bottom tier of the East playoffs, though I see the Bulls with as much or more talent than those teams, like Miami. But Miami and Toronto still aren't at .500 and you assume eventually they will be. I can see the 76ers, Bucks, Celtics, Pacers and Nets top five. I have the Bulls talented with enough veteran experience now to be six through 10 and as good as any of those teams. Then there's luck like fewer injuries and illnesses. So I wouldn't make any moves. I'd play it out, see how everyone fits and what they do because it's still a season of analysis in which the competition level was supposed to increase, which it has. And they've improved a lot from last season. Stay the course; for now.