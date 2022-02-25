Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls playoff rotation, MJ in today's NBA and more
Sam answers your questions about Chicago's playoff rotation, Jordan in today's league and more.
Basheer Khan:
Rumor are beginning to percolate about LeBron James and his management perhaps seeking a trade in summer due to unhappiness with GM Rob Pelinka, and with Russell Westbrook likely on the Lakers again in 2022-2023. The thing that is intriguing to me is what if James wants to go to the Bulls?
With Zach Lavine due a monster contract in 2022, would the Bulls sign and trade LaVine for 1 year of James? You'd likely be guaranteed at least a Finals appearance in 2023 with James but will have a Kawhi Leonard-like hole if James leaves as expected after the 2023 season to play with his son Bronny.
Toronto rolled the dice, I'd like to think Bulls management would too. What a glorious and memorable year it would be to have him play for your team, as long as you win which should be the case if he plays with DeRozan, Vooch, Ball, White, Caruso and Ayo.
Teams go decades without winning a championship, if you have a chance to win a championship with LeBron, even for one year, I would do it. It will be 2 years before Bronny James joins the NBA in the 2024-2025 season. LaVine would sign a 5 year contract. And if I could get James for 4 years, I would do it and it would probably result in 3 or 4 Finals appearances.
Sam Smith:
Oh no, here we go again? I thought we went through this in 2010. Though what sweet irony, or perhaps that was LeBron's secret plan all along, the way he's built this Bulls team by he and his agents forcing Lakers management to go after Westbrook instead of DeRozan and in the all-time head scratcher keep Horton-Tucker over Alex Caruso. Both current Bulls have been honest in saying they wanted to play for the Lakers and for less money than they agreed to with the Bulls. Could LeBron have been planning that all along? He is the king!
As much difficulty and drama as LeBron brings—I've mentioned he forces you into a Faustian bargain—he does at the very least make you the ESPN/preseason favorite to play for a championship.
The Lakers are in a bad place and seem like they'll remain there this season, so there'll be change. I suspect the coach is first off the good ship LeBron. LeBron has played great this season, and short term he does enhance any team's chances (OK, any team without Westbrook). So it is enticing. But a few things: First, this is the Lakers. They are about stars; they don't do rebuilding well. I've been a longtime Zach defender, but coming off knee issues the Lakers aren't explaining to their fans they are building around Zach by giving up LeBron. Though the main reason I don't see him going anywhere, at least for now, is LeBron does seem to be a particularly responsible family man.
I don't see him for legacy possibilities uprooting his family again and taking his son out of high school. Or going across country to leave his family. The Lakers will do all they can this summer to accommodate him, and then throw the most money at him (and Bronny) afterward. And remember LeBron has been building an entertainment empire in the entertainment capital. Though let the speculation begin!
Barron Hall:
Unnamed executives saying, according to a report, Anthony Davis could be traded to the Bulls in a blockbuster deal. The report said, "You would have to send DeMar DeRozan back. Plus either Pat Williams or Coby White. And if it is White, then a draft pick, too. I think that is something that would at least have a chance because the Lakers can say, ‘Well he wanted to go home,' then let his injuries be Chicago's problem."
I'm thinking this 'source' is either Rob Pelinka, LeBron James or Kurt Rambis. Mitch Kupchak doesn't seem so bad now, eh?
Sam Smith:
The other shoe? Crash! It is amusing how often teams like that think the rest of the league is some sort of farm system for them like Kansas City once was for the baseball Yankees in the 50s and 60s. Though I have to admit with the Bulls epidemic of injuries, Davis sure would look good on the Bulls injury list.
I remember that Davis comment and never took it seriously. It was one of those things players say so local media will stop asking them that question. I'm sure Davis has little interest in playing in Chicago; heck he barely played here when he was in high school since his charter school didn't have a gym. You feel badly for Davis, but it's certainly clear for whatever reason (some speculate his unusual growth spurt in high school) his body will never hold up through NBA seasons. And he's going on 30 next season with 10 years in the NBA. Now if the Lakers would throw in Austin Reeves and Avery Bradley…I'm sure we'll be hearing a lot of this stuff in the months to come and crazier stuff the worse the Lakers do. Imagine if the Nets could get a shooter like Malik Monk for Kevin Durant? And a draft pick to the Lakers, of course.
Mike Freeman:
Looking ahead to next month, Billy Donovan was recently quoted that Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are expected to return. If P-Will reclaims the starting 4, with Ball, LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic, that leaves Ayo, Coby, Javonte, Caruso and Tristan Thompson first off the bench. Maybe Derrick Jones and Bradley out of the rotation.
Can you see all 10 guys in rotation during the playoffs?
Sam Smith:
Donovan has previously said he prefers a nine-player rotation and perhaps eight and a half. You saw even Thursday night against Atlanta he was down to nine for a regular season game. Because there are no back-to-backs anymore in the playoffs, teams generally feel comfortable playing their starters longer. I suspect come playoff time, Donovan opts for the veterans, which reduces time or leaves out Williams and perhaps Dosunmu. I don't see Williams returning to starting mostly because he's missed so much time.
Donovan also has emphasized how difficult it is to reintroduce players after being out so long, so the emphasis likely will be more with Ball and Caruso.
Plus, it seems to me Green has won Donovan's favor for now the way he plays in a disruptive style, faster than Williams and with more aggression on the boards despite being smaller. And he always seems to come up with those clutch late rebounds. You might remember even in the few games before Williams was hurt he rebounded poorly. I don't see much playoff role for Williams being so young. And what's the hurry?
Dosunmu would, in theory, deserve more time because of how well he's developed. But I don't see how he takes time away from Ball and Caruso, especially with the way Donovan has pointed to the team's defense as the prime issue of late. It changed when those two were injured.
White is that bench boost offense so vital in playoff games and we've seen later with clutch shots late. Donovan has said without seeing him much it looks like Thompson is an ideal backup for Vucevic, but also could play some at power forward with bigger front lines like Cleveland's.
Without injuries, which of course change these things as we've seen this season, the primary playoff rotation seems like it likely would be Ball, LaVine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic, Caruso, White and Thompson. Dosunmu could grab some time since he can play in transition and defend. But if he plays that's seven of nine 6-foot-6 and under. Awfully small for a more half court playoff game. Probably nine at most.
Alejandro Yegros:
I always remember D-Wade as my least favorite Bull: former great who was not good anymore and spent a lot of energy on the media game (not the on-court game) and, in my opinion, was a toxic player.
I'm saying that because I notice that Tristan Thompson seems to have the gift of gab and playing the media interview game. He obviously was never an All-Star, but after Wade I have a reflexive dislike of guys who come in on the back-end of their careers and are trying too hard during media sessions. Especially with a group like the Bulls that is largely down-to-earth.
Any reasons for concern with Thompson?
Sam Smith:
Thompson is voluble. When you play with LeBron, no one basically knows since he does all the talking, but Thompson already seems like the team's best interview. Wonder what happens after he plays a second game. You've got Wade right, though I don't see issues with Thompson.
I suspect Thompson mostly will be trying hard to get himself basically back in the NBA after bouncing around so much lately, meaning a guaranteed deal after this season. He's the kind of player best with good teams when he doesn't have to create for himself. Plus, unlike Wade, Thompson comes to the Bulls to show mostly for the playoffs that he still has something and thus with a more limited overall role than Wade had with the Bulls.
Wade's signing, obviously, was disastrous, though kudos to he and Riley for pulling off the sting that they were mad at one another to make Wade's free agency more appealing. So much so Wade can now partially own a team. And, interestingly, Denver was the other main suitor, even offering Wade more money than the two-year deal he signed with the Bulls. Wade was supposed to be a star and a main scoring figure for the famed and unforgettable Three Alphas. Remember, the Bulls also were trying to please Jimmy Butler at the time to keep him on board. He was lobbying for fellow Marquette guy Wade, who did have a good playoffs that spring.
Oh well, those things happen.
Thompson sounds already like he's buying in eagerly to a support role that he's excellent for. So we should commend him for an upbeat and appealing personality. And I especially liked his perspective that let's talk about conference finals before all this championship talk. That's real veteran been there, done that stuff. Like Thibs always said, no skipping steps. Thibs and Jimmy in one answer. Ah, the memories.
Matt Chilewich:
If we suffer an early exit in the first round - maybe we get bounced 4-1 by Philly - does Zach LaVine entertain offers to leave because it is not really his team anymore? I would hope he does not, that he lives up to his preseason statements that he just wants to play for a winner. But this has to be eating at him inside. Last night after the Atlanta win I told my friends I love everything Zach has become but I hate everything he can't be.
Sam Smith:
This is a tough time for media because we still have basically zero contact with players because of the virus and NBA and team restrictions. The few minutes on the post game podium you may see them is all we see or are able to speak with them. So it's difficult to get a sense of what players personally are feeling about things. But before all this I got to spend a good amount of time with Zach and found him to be one of the more unselfish, egoless players eager for the success of teammates.
My sense seeing him from afar is he's enjoying this season much more than any of his previous ones when he was always not only the team star but most accommodating having to explain why the team lost. More than perhaps anyone in the organization he routinely stood up and accepted responsibility and accountability. My feeling is he loves what's going on and loves playing with DeMar and seeing DeMar do so well.
Even as a kid in Minnesota, he seemed to find joy in the success then of Karl-Anthony Towns. I'm confident he'd want to remain with the Bulls and would hope they can come to an agreement.
Rui Dias:
So Team LeBron really wanted to win that All-Star. 36 minutes on LeBron and Curry. When do they stop this "Team LeBron and Team Durant" stupid thing? When can we go back to the old East vs. West stuff? Was Durant drunk when he drafted his team? The East vs. West rivalry is so much fun.
Sam Smith:
I agree. Except for the TV choose up show when everyone was trying to avoid taking James Harden, this selection thing is awful. It takes half the game to figure out who's playing with whom, and the idea that teammates now will have a chance to go at one another also is a fraud. Heck, DeMar and Zach were mostly spectators watching each other shoot. The All-Star game was becoming a farce with players refusing to compete, so the NBA, I understand, had to try some things.
But East and West did mean something for competitive purposes, and now the East appears to be the stronger conference. And then when LeBron goes back to Cleveland...I know the broadcasters got excited about the last minute or two of shooting for a designated score to end the boredom of a rout. So maybe keep some version of that. But an uncompetitive game became even less competitive with that meaningless format. As for the dunk contest....Oh, my goodness.
Steve Gledhill
Some fans have been criticizing management's decisions to waive Alfonzo McKinnie instead of Malcom Hill, and sign Tristan Thompson instead of Paul Millsap from the practice squads of the teams that bought them out.
Sam Smith
I've long been a fan of Alfonzo McKinnie not just for his story but the possibilities with his springy play. But the coach didn't care to play him, and Billy hasn't missed on much. And once that occurs, there's no point in having him hang around. I doubt once injured guys return Malcolm Hill and some others play, and perhaps his roster spot goes if someone else becomes a buyout. Though the latest has been Dennis Schroder, rumored on the Bulls radar, will stick around with Houston. Given his financial decisions, you can understand if he's not giving up more money.
Paul Millsap supposedly wants to stay with the 76ers, though Thompson seems a better fit for the Bulls because he's taller. And with considerable big-time playoff experience.
Joshua Levin
In todays NBA with 130 points per game and 3-pointers raining and no Bill Laimbeer and offense-friendly rules, how many points would prime MJ have averaged?
Sam Smith:
Probably about the same. After all, he did average almost 40 one season.
Teams double and trap more in this era—it basically is The Jordan Rules—which was something of a surprise then because mano-a-mano defense was celebrated. Get your man! You're not seriously hugging him, are you!
Michael would have figured a way to lead the league in scoring, though if he and Kobe were in the same era I know Kobe would have been trying to get him every season. That would have been something to see. Dominique tried but wasn't versatile enough with a weak outside shot like Julius Erving.
John Leichenko
Remember when the goat was the guy that screwed up?
Sam Smith:
Sure, wasn't that why there was all that talk at All-Star weekend of LeBron being the GOAT. I'm not sure why they had to capitalize it, though.
