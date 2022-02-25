Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls playoff rotation, MJ in today's NBA and more

Looking ahead to next month, Billy Donovan was recently quoted that Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are expected to return. If P-Will reclaims the starting 4, with Ball, LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic, that leaves Ayo, Coby, Javonte, Caruso and Tristan Thompson first off the bench. Maybe Derrick Jones and Bradley out of the rotation.

Sam Smith:

Donovan has previously said he prefers a nine-player rotation and perhaps eight and a half. You saw even Thursday night against Atlanta he was down to nine for a regular season game. Because there are no back-to-backs anymore in the playoffs, teams generally feel comfortable playing their starters longer. I suspect come playoff time, Donovan opts for the veterans, which reduces time or leaves out Williams and perhaps Dosunmu. I don't see Williams returning to starting mostly because he's missed so much time.

Donovan also has emphasized how difficult it is to reintroduce players after being out so long, so the emphasis likely will be more with Ball and Caruso.

Plus, it seems to me Green has won Donovan's favor for now the way he plays in a disruptive style, faster than Williams and with more aggression on the boards despite being smaller. And he always seems to come up with those clutch late rebounds. You might remember even in the few games before Williams was hurt he rebounded poorly. I don't see much playoff role for Williams being so young. And what's the hurry?

Dosunmu would, in theory, deserve more time because of how well he's developed. But I don't see how he takes time away from Ball and Caruso, especially with the way Donovan has pointed to the team's defense as the prime issue of late. It changed when those two were injured.

White is that bench boost offense so vital in playoff games and we've seen later with clutch shots late. Donovan has said without seeing him much it looks like Thompson is an ideal backup for Vucevic, but also could play some at power forward with bigger front lines like Cleveland's.

Without injuries, which of course change these things as we've seen this season, the primary playoff rotation seems like it likely would be Ball, LaVine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic, Caruso, White and Thompson. Dosunmu could grab some time since he can play in transition and defend. But if he plays that's seven of nine 6-foot-6 and under. Awfully small for a more half court playoff game. Probably nine at most.