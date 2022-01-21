Ask Sam Mailbag: Billy Donovan's All-Star chances, buyout candidates and more

I will not be surprised if he ends up Rookie Of the Year. To be playing at this high a level for the first place team is remarkable.

I will not be surprised if he remains in the starting lineup until Ball is back healthy. And maybe even after, our starting lineup could be Lonzo, Zach, Ayo, DeMar and Vooch. Teams will be worrying about matching up with us more than us worrying about however many 7-footers they can put on the court. I will not be surprised if he is the Futures Game All-Star MVP.

Despite Ayo being a great college player and my agreement that we truly got the steal of the draft, I looked at our depth chart and thought there was no way he could get enough playing time with our remarkable guard depth. I thought if we had injury problems with Ball and Coby, we'd be more likely to get a veteran rather than rely on a rookie. I figured he'd get his shot a couple years down the road. Wow is all I have to say about how impressive he is playing.

Sam Smith:

Well...maybe not quite all that. I agree that I didn't see it coming and where he'd play with all the money the Bulls invested in point guards this summer, about $30 million for Ball and Caruso and that the roster was filled with veterans his size like Javonte Green and Derrick Jones. I thought it was a mistake to play Patrick Williams so much last season, but not that big a deal because it was still for a developmental team. With the additions of DeRozan, Ball and Caruso following the trade for Vucevic—despite what others saw—most of us closer believed this was a win now 50-win type team. It's proven out to corroborate management's vision.

Sort of since that vision looked like Dosunmu in Hoffman Estates. Learning to be a point guard. But not as much as the injuries, and a lot of that has to do with Dosunmu actually learning to play in college; when he got his opportunities he improved. Early this season and especially in Summer League he was erratic, unsure when and if to shoot. But going on 22—which is part of the reason he dropped in the draft because the scouts' consensus is if you stay in school as long as he did your ceiling isn't very high, or not much higher than they saw—he's had real experience.

Dosunmu's feel for the position has been impressive. But Ball will return to start as let's not forget how good he was. His physical play on defense along with the play of Caruso was responsible for the Bulls early excellent defensive play.

Dosunmu isn't in the top 10 among rookies in scoring, rebounds or assists (he is No. 1 in shooting). So he might not even make the rookie game with the new format of U.S. players vs World players. It's why Coby White got overlooked even when the game was in Chicago. Though if Ayo continues to start, say, instead of Caruso along with White his stats should improve.

But it's hardly about the awful rookie game or rookie of the year, the latter which obviously he has no chance for. What he's doing for the Bulls is impressive enough.