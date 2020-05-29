Ask Sam Mailbag 5.29.20

Sam Smith:

I'm for starting and concluding a season this summer if they can. I believe it's important for the future of the league, especially because there are no guarantees for next fall or winter. Once you close a business, it's difficult to get it reopened the way it was. That's also what's so devastating about this epidemic. No, I won't be there. There really shouldn't be any media there. Or broadcasters or families. If the NBA is serious about doing this and truly concerned about the welfare of the most, they'll make sure the least are there. There's this "essential" designation that seems to be colliding with the ego of many and the best interests of the game. The NBA needs to go with best interests of the game. The game always will transcend any individual. It doesn't need a documentary to declare that (Ok, promise, no other even veiled references to that). I've heard rumors of 28 people from each team in the bubble. That's way too many. Somehow the NBA for decades got along fine with traveling parties of fewer than 20 people. It should be able to do so in a pandemic. And players even getting to the arenas on their own, as amazing as that would seem to players today. The whole idea of this is to limit the number of people, which thus limits the potential infections. And keeps more safe. So why potentially expose so many? You mean to tell me you need four coaches to run several pick and rolls searching for a three? So: 12 players. If someone gets sick or hurt, there's your G-league taxi squad. They're back at your facility working out. A head coach and one assistant. There's no development going on. Players can just take out a ball rack and shoot. Then go pick up the ball. You can't get a hernia that way. OK, up to 14. A trainer for the taping and preliminary medical stuff. Let the arena supply EMS personnel like at every game for emergency. One public relations person to gather a coach and a player for the zoom post game interviews. The NBA is a media friendly league. NBA Media VP Tim Frank, like his predecessor Brian McIntyre, will defend media interests and not allow this to become a precedent to bar media in the future once there is some normalcy.

Everyone needs to sacrifice in an emergency and think of what's best for the most. We're up to 15. Broadcasters don't need to be in the arena. Heck, half the time where many sit these days they're watching the game on a TV monitor, anyway. So you have camera operators from the networks. No team executives need be there. They have TVs and the coach can call them after every game. Sixteen would be the equipment manager, perhaps as vital as the lead scorer. No one would ever know where the socks are, otherwise. What, they can't figure out how much weight to put on the bar when they're working out. During the Bulls championship years, strength guru Al Vermeil didn't travel and there were few better. And, c'mon, you can't be away from your family for a few months? Families don't go with soldiers. Didn't you ever go away to college. Who went home so much? It seems to me I'd rather know my family was safe at home instead of potentially exposed with so many people around. What, you think the kids are spending all day at Disneyworld?

Plus, what a great opportunity for really building some old fashioned team bonding without all the agents and runners and brand employees players pay these days. Hang out with your teammate and talk basketball. I know; how quaint. This is an historic aberration (we hope) for the NBA. It's vital for the future of the NBA that the league completes this season and gets a champion and can begin anew again for another season. It would be a shame if an issue developed because the league was fearful of upsetting someone's ego. Of course, as my disclaimer states, these are my suggestions. For the 12th straight year since I've been writing for Bulls.com, no one from the league has solicited my advice. I suspect my record will remain unblemished.