Ask Sam Mailbag: 2020 draft prospects, Michael Porter Jr., Zach LaVine, and more

If you believe that Ball is "disinterested" in playing defense and he is a poor shooter, especially from 3, he is absolutely not a player the Bulls should pick given, as you say, most of their best defensive players are poor scorers and It would not be unfair to say that, so far in their careers, Lauri and Zach and maybe White seem to regularly be "disinterested" as well. Secondly, since AK was a significant part of the Nuggets team which drafted Jokic at 41st, Morris at 51st and last but certainly not least, MP Jr at 14th - who, if his back does not ruin his career - is a surefire All-Star; he just may have a better insight in who the Bulls best two picks should be than the vast majority of those suggesting them, especially given that people like you -and myself - freely acknowledge that we do not watch all that much college bball.

Sam Smith:

That's what they hired him for. Now it's his chance. I assume there's plenty of second guessing these days about Porter from that 2018 draft when the Bulls selected Carter at No. 7. But I doubt the Nuggets staff would have selected Porter for the Bulls. It was an ideal risk pick for a playoff team with a strong rotation and a rare lottery pick to take a chance with a player they didn't need. And remember, if Porter were with the Bulls who didn't get to go to Disney, he would now be rehabbing for two years without having played much. As an aside, the NBA for the damage its done owes these eight teams, Golden State excluded. They should adjust the lottery to make sure no team from Orlando can pick ahead of any team excluded. Adam! Help! Nice to see Zion, whom the NBA seemed to do all this for, resting in the last Pelicans game before their four to eight months off. Aaaaaahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!

But good for the Nuggets and hopefully Porter's back isn't an issue again. It also looks like they're tiring him out as the last three games he is shooting four of 15 on threes and averaging 16 points. I still see him mostly as a straight line driver/shooter like Nikola Mirotic, who fans forget had a run of five games scoring at last 24 points in seven games late in his rookie year until Tom Thibodeau mostly benched him for the playoffs. In the last 23 games that competitive season, Mirotic exceeded 20 points nine times and averaged 18 points per game and almost seven rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. As for Ball and defense, things can always chance given these guys coming into the NBA these days are so young. I don't expect that much will with Ball on defense. The problem is most of the other projected top picks, like Toppin, Edwards and Avdija, are considered questionable defenders. Though if you watch the NBA this month, defense doesn't seem to be much in vogue. You better be able to score.