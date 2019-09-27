Ask Sam Mailbag: 09.27.19

Sam Smith:

I saw last month when the Hall of Fame listed those newly eligible and included Hinrich. I keep in touch with Kirk and texted him the list. He texted back to say he was pleased to know I still had my sense of humor. I'm probably biased regarding Rose, especially since (disclaimer) I worked with him on his new autobiography. The charge is raised often about Derrick that he'll be the only MVP winner not to be in the Hall of Fame since all those eligible are, and those not yet will be like LeBron, Curry and Harden. The Hall of Fame honors excellence, of course, and generally longevity. But there are exceptions for those who have had substantial impact, and I believe Rose should qualify. After all, he was league MVP in a season when one of the greatest players in the game's history was healthy and in his prime. We know Rose's injuries that basically cost him three years, but he checked all the boxes: High school titles, NCAA finals his one season, two USA Basketball gold medals, Rookie of the Year, matching Kareem's rookie playoff scoring record, three All-Star games with a pair of starts, a comeback for a 50-point game and nine seasons averaging more than 15 points per game and five of at least 18 per game. Hall of Famers with similarly short careers because of injuries while having an impact include Bill Walton, Grant Hill, Maurice Stokes and Drazen Petrovic. I could name a dozen Hall of Famers with fewer honors and less impact in the game. Among recent inductees — and all are deserving — did Paul Westphal, Charlie Scott, Maurice Cheeks and Louie Dampier impact the game more than Derrick Rose? Plus, who knows where Rose is going? Hill came back to make an All-Star team in a supporting role after missing almost five years. Likewise, Hall of Famer Bernard King after missing two years with an ACL tear. Maybe Kirk will attend if Derrick is enshrined.