5 centers the Bulls could consider taking in the 2022 Draft

The Orlando Magic won Tuesday's NBA lottery for the rights to the No. 1 pick in next month's draft. If it's Gonzaga's seven-foot Chet Holmgren, as some of the mock drafts suggest, I'm declaring this a bad draft.

Too weak and skinny. Right, I'm not a fan. Which probably won't hurt his draft status.

But which could turn out better for the Bulls with the No. 18 selection in the first round. Because often when the draft is uncertain at the top with multiple possibilities for the top pick, surprise talent emerges in the middle. It's about finding the right guy for the right fit. Which continues this week with the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago at WinTrust Arena.

For the Bulls, that right fit could be a center since this draft is reasonably deep among athletic big men, a Bulls need at least as a backup for now.

Though there's also now another possibility added to the mix with the shocking departure of the Phoenix Suns from the playoffs and benching of free agent center Deandre Ayton after an apparent halftime dispute with coach Monty Williams. Which probably isn't the best way to begin negotiations on a new contract for your center and the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Ahead of Luka Doncic, by the way.

Ayton is a restricted free agent. So the payroll heavy Bulls are in no position to make an offer for the athletic seven footer who averaged points and rebounds this season about the same as Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. But Ayton is eight years younger and Vucevic is going into the final season of his contract. There will be plenty of league wide interest in Ayton and perhaps some Suns hesitancy given the way the playoffs ended and that a big Ayton contract would put the usually fiscally responsible Suns well into a luxury tax they've mostly avoided. Ayton has made no secret of being upset the Suns last summer chose to extend Chris Paul last summer and not him.

Would the Bulls join the pursuit?

Or look for a young, athletic, defensive oriented big man with their No. 18 pick in the 2022 draft? Here's a look at some of the centers who could be available for the Bulls.

1) Jalen Duren, Memphis, 6-11, 250.



He probably won't fall as far as No. 18, but he could be toward the end of the lottery given the league's uncertainty about big guys. If that occurs, I'd consider trading up a few spots. He's just 18 years old and has a huge build. Most of these young big guys are skinny, but Duran appears to be adult powerful despite being a teenager. I'd certainly prefer him to Holmgren for his strength and power, but maybe I should be quiet about that if I want him to slip. I can see the appeal of someone like Holmgren for his skills and versatility the way the game is now. You're not giving the ball to Duran for much other than a dunk. But for the Bulls he'd work because of the defensive side as a version of players like Dwight Howard, Andre Drummond and Jonas Valanciunas.

2) Mark Williams, Duke, 7-0, 240.



He should be in the Bulls No. 18 range. He doesn't quite have the explosive reactions of someone like Duren, but he fits the menu with his size and defensive potential inside since he also is athletic, as we like to say. He has a bit of a shooting touch and has that long reach. Those kinds of players actually can fit the Bulls now because they don't need offense as much as defense, size and aggression.

3) Christian Koloko, Arizona, 7-1, 230.



He's been mentioned mostly as a second round pick, but so was Nikola Jokic. No, he's not another Jokic. Nobody really is. But he also fits the Bulls needs profile with size, athletic ability and defensive potential around the basket. Has the required long wingspan and good enough hands to catch the ball and finish. Not the super explosive type to finish in one motion on offense, which drops him some. But quick enough defensively as conference defensive player of the year.

4) Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245.



A little more on the lumbering side than the previous two, which would be a concern for me. I saw a comparison to Kansas' Cole Aldrich, which seems about right, a big body seven footer who'll stick around the NBA for about a decade. But whom you might be asking to be more than he is. The issue for a player like him the way the league is now is whether he can switch and guard. He can block shots and protect the rim, but can you get him on the court enough? The huge body is a positive with perhaps a Rudy Gobert effect since Gobert isn't exactly swift to the perimeter, either. No, he doesn't seem like another Gobert.

5) Yannick Nzosa, Spain, 6-11, 200 & Ismael Kamagate, France, 6-11, 230.



I wanted to include Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, and he could land somewhere in the second round as a Steven Adams type playing inside. The Bulls need more defensive presence and jumping ability at the rim given the modest size of the roster. Both Nzosa and Kamagate are thin and could get pushed around some, which is an issue. But they're long and get off the floor fast with good reactions mostly on the defensive side. Nzosa chases everything and both are the active and the kind of rim protectors the Bulls are missing. Everyone like them gets compared to Clint Capela. Fresno State's Orlando Robinson gets on some lists even as a first rounder. But he isn't the athletic type who would fit the Bulls requirements, though he has NBA scoring abilities.