Entertainment Book Online Deals

September 30, 20102:55 PM CDT
Bulls.com/entertainment

For the games listed below, tickets are available for half price. There are no service charges or handling fees. Your special offer code is Bulls.

Get your tickets today!

Friday, October 8 vs. Washington Wizards (preseason) – 7:00 p.m.Tuesday, October 12 vs. Toronto Raptors (preseason) – 7:00 p.m.Friday, October 15 vs. Dallas Mavericks (preseason) – 7:00 p.m.Friday, October 22 vs. Indiana Pacers (preseason) – 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to check back here (Bulls.com/entertainment) throughout the season for the latest Entertainment Book ticket deal.

LOVE IT LIVE!