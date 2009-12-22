Bulls forward Tyrus Thomas surprises local familywith home makeover for the holidays

Your browser does not support iframes.

December 24, 2009 – On Wednesday evening, Bulls forward Tyrus Thomas, along with his charitable foundation, joined forces with the CARA Program to surprise and present Lateefah Allen, a single mother of six, with the gift of a home makeover for the holidays.

When Lateefah Allen and her children arrived home from work and school, Thomas greeted them at the door to unveil the updated home. Thomas redecorated the family’s living room and dining room and providing new furniture, paint, wall, floor and window treatments.

In addition to the makeover, Thomas played the role of Santa and provided a new Christmas tree stocked with gifts for Allen and all six children.

The gifts, which were personally wrapped by Thomas, included clothes, toys, and educational materials.

Thomas would like to thank the following partners for helping to make this event possible: CharitaBulls, American Street Mortgage Company, Midway Moving & Storage, Peacock Design and the McDonald’s Owners of Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

TYRUS THOMAS, INC.:

Tyrus Thomas, Inc is dedicated to serving the Baton Rouge and Chicago areas. As a result, the mission of Tyrus Thomas, Inc. is to cultivate and improve the Greater Baton Rouge and Chicago communities by implementing programs geared towards youth outreach, enhancing community development, and providing support to other organizations with similar initiatives and goals.

CARA PROGRAM:

The CARA Program is a local organization that assists motivated individuals affected by homelessness and poverty to transform their lives and achieve real, lasting success, by providing comprehensive training, permanent job placement, and critical support services.