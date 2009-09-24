Bulls and Harris Bank celebrate Adopt-A-School Program

Bulls, Harris celebrate Adopt-A-School Program

September 24, 2009 - To celebrate the Chicago Bulls and Harris Bank Adopt-A-School Program, John Salmons, James Johnson and Taj Gibson hosted an assembly on Thursday afternoon with the students at Goudy Elementary School, the winner of the Adopt-A-School partnership.

Through the Chicago Bulls and Harris Bank Adopt-A-School Program, the organizations actively support one local school a year by offering assets to the school to encourage students to excel in their studies and help maintain superior attendance records.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the players, along with Bob Love and Benny the Bull, took part in a question and answer session, met the students and visited a classroom to celebrate Goudy’s win.

As the Bulls and Harris Bank Adopt-A-School partner, Goudy Elementary School receives special benefits such as tickets to Bulls games, player and Bulls celebrity appearances and tours of the United Center.