Gibson, Pargo and Richard attend opening of new 'Freshman Suite' at Robeson High School

Your browser does not support iframes.

March 24, 2010 – On Wednesday afternoon, Taj Gibson, Jannero Pargo and Chris Richard hosted the grand opening of the Chicago Bulls Reading and Learning Center “Freshman Suite” at Robeson High School in the Englewood community. Pargo attended and graduated from Robeson in 1998.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., the players, along with Bob Love, Randy Brown, Sidney Green and Benny the Bull, were on hand for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome a group of students to the newly renovated room.

Last spring, Robeson High School reported alarming literacy rates for their freshman class and in response, the Bulls refurbished an outdated reading room and created a new state of the art technology center and study called the “Freshman Suite.” The new room will serve as a key addition to the school’s library facility and help aid literacy efforts for freshman students.

The room will also include a computer lab, new furniture and Bulls memorabilia.

As part of the celebration, all of the students attending the opening will receive tickets to the Bulls game vs. Miami the following night.

The Bulls would like to give special thanks to partners Rush University Medical Center and ComEd for helping to create the Freshman Suite at Robeson.

The Bulls, Rush University Medical Center and ComEd are coordinating the event as part of the Bulls’ ongoing Read To Achieve program, which inspires literacy among Chicago’s youth. The Bulls have committed to building a Reading and Learning Center at a Chicago youth facility each year. Rush University Medical Center and ComEd are partners of the Bulls Read To Achieve program.

var width = 640; var height = 400; var imgAr1 = new Array(); var rImg1 = new Array();