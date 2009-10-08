Chicago Bulls Paint the Town

Bulls mix and mingle with fans at Water Tower Place

Bulls greet fans at Water Tower Place in Chicago:

Your browser does not support iframes.

var width = 600; var height = 400; var imgAr1 = new Array(); var rImg1 = new Array();

October 12, 2009 - With the exception of Luol Deng, most Bulls players were relatively unknown when they walked the streets of London last week.

That was far from the case Monday afternoon on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, when Bulls fans packed the Water Tower Place for the opportunity to meet the team.

Deng, of course, lived in London for several years before basketball attracted him to the United States. He’s hoping to be a member of Great Britain’s national team when London hosts the Olympics in 2012. In many ways, he is the face of basketball for London.

But for his teammates, they were able to carry on without drawing too much attention. That wasn't even close to the scene on North Michigan Avenue.

To celebrate the upcoming 2009-10 season, the Bulls were out to “Paint the Town.” They greeted fans, took photos, signed autographs and distributed pocket schedules.

In conjunction with the event, the adidas Sport Performance Store also offered various promotions and giveaways the entire day of the event for fans. Complimentary Derrick Rose Rookie of the Year posters—Rose is an adidas athlete—accompanied any merchandise purchase, along with other discounts and promotions surrounding the Bulls point guard.