Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso Help Chicagoans in Need Celebrate Thanksgiving

Throughout the Thanksgiving season, the Chicago Bulls organization and players have been active in the community to support underserved communities of color across the city.

Lonzo Ball donated to Chicago CRED (Creating Real Economic Destiny) – an anti-gun violence organization co-founded in 2016 by Arne Duncan, a former U.S. Secretary of Education and CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

Two participants of Chicago CRED receive groceries from Jewel Osco, made possibleby a donation from Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo's donation will go toward a partnership with Jewel Osco to provide groceries to 200 Chicago CRED program participants. Each participant will receive a bag of Thanksgiving sides from Jewel and a $50 gift card to purchase additional groceries for their holiday meal.

Nikola Vučević donated to Firehouse Community Arts Center (FCAC) – a creative learning space dedicated to interrupting the cycle of violence among youth and young adults in North Lawndale through the power of arts education. The Center provides year-round, multi-disciplinary cultural arts programming, mentorship, and workforce development.

The Firehouse Community Arts Center in North Lawndale will prepare and deliver Thanksgiving dinner to 400 families thanks to a donation from Nikola Vučević.

With Nikola's donation, FCAC will prepare and deliver Thanksgiving dinners to 400 families in North Lawndale – one of Chicago's most underserved communities.

Alex Caruso donated to Urban Prep Academies – a collective program of three public charter schools serving approximately 1,500 young men in Bronzeville, Englewood, and Near West Side communities. The schools offer a positive atmosphere and rigorous college-prep curriculum to their students, 100 percent of whom are admitted to college.

The Englewood campus of Urban Prep Academies that will be benefitted by Alex Caruso's donation to support students experiencing food and housing insecurity

Alex's donation will go toward the community food pantry at Urban Prep's Englewood campus to support students experiencing food and housing insecurity. In addition, Alex asked his sponsor Travis Matthews – a high-end golf apparel store – to provide winter clothing items to students in need as we approach another infamous Chicago winter.