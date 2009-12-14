Over 400 fans attend FestaBulls at the Shedd Aquarium

Your browser does not support iframes.

March 9, 2010 -- The Chicago Bulls and Verizon Wireless hosted more than 400 Bulls fans at the 21st annual FestaBulls dinner auction on Monday evening. Held for the first time at the Shedd Aquarium, the event raised funds for CharitaBulls, the Bulls charity organization that promotes youth programming.

The evening was highlighted by live and silent auctions, as well as the opportunity for fans to mingle with their favorite players, coaches, broadcasters and legends while also getting to tour Shedd exhibits.

The live and silent auctions featured a variety of sports memorabilia such as Bulls’ autographed uniforms, shoes and basketballs. Guests also had the chance to bid on other items such as a Chicago White Sox Bat Person Experience and an autographed Michael Jordan and Julius Erving basketball.

As a special treat, the event featured a dolphin demonstration with Bulls forward James Johnson in the Shedd’s Oceanarium.

All proceeds from FestaBulls, including ticket sales, sponsorships and the sale of auction items, benefit CharitaBulls. CharitaBulls was created in 1987 as a vehicle for the Bulls to help make Chicago a better place to live. The non-profit organization’s primary objective is to actively support positive educational and recreational opportunities for children and young people. Over the years, CharitaBulls has distributed tens of millions of dollars to a long list of Chicagoland beneficiaries.

CharitaBulls sincerely wishes to thank the following, without whose participation and support this event would not be possible:

