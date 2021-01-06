Chicago Bulls Give Back to Local Community During Annual Season of Giving

2020 Season of Giving Recap

Each year, the Bulls spend time giving back to the community during the holiday season and while it looked different than years past, the Bulls continued this important holiday tradition. Made possible by the generous support of our players and corporate partners, the team was able to reach 1,000 Chicagoans with these efforts throughout the holiday season.

Bulls Provide Annual Holiday Meal to Pacific Garden Mission Residents: With support from Levy and Dasani, for the 18th year, the Chicago Bulls donated holiday meals and Bulls sweatshirts to residents at the Pacific Garden Mission, the country's oldest operating homeless shelter, providing physical and emotional support for individuals in need.

With support from Levy and Dasani, for the 18th year, the Chicago Bulls donated holiday meals and Bulls sweatshirts to residents at the Pacific Garden Mission, the country's oldest operating homeless shelter, providing physical and emotional support for individuals in need. Zach LaVine Gives Away Thanksgiving Meals: For the second year, Zach LaVine teamed up with Jewel-Osco to donate 200 Thanksgiving meal baskets and gift cards to Chicago CRED program participants. While he could not attend in person, Zach recorded a special video message to be shared with recipients and their families during the holiday season.

For the second year, Zach LaVine teamed up with Jewel-Osco to donate 200 Thanksgiving meal baskets and gift cards to Chicago CRED program participants. While he could not attend in person, Zach recorded a special video message to be shared with recipients and their families during the holiday season. Otto Porter Jr. Provides Holiday Meals to Local Youth: Otto Porter Jr. provided a week's worth of holiday meals to 30 youth residents of The Crib, The Night Ministry's overnight youth engagement services for homeless young adults.

Otto Porter Jr. provided a week's worth of holiday meals to 30 youth residents of The Crib, The Night Ministry's overnight youth engagement services for homeless young adults. Thaddeus Young Donates Winter Coats to Local Youth: Thaddeus Young teamed up with Operation Warm to donate 100 winter coats to youth from I Grow Chicago, a Bulls community partner focused on developing the Englewood neighborhood by providing skill development and other opportunities.

Thaddeus Young teamed up with Operation Warm to donate 100 winter coats to youth from I Grow Chicago, a Bulls community partner focused on developing the Englewood neighborhood by providing skill development and other opportunities. Wendell Carter Jr. "Adopts" Three Families: Teaming up with The Dovetail Project, Wendell Carter Jr. provided holiday care packages, which included a special video message from Wendell, grocery gift cards, holiday gifts and Bulls gears, for three young fathers and their children. The Dovetail Project offers skills and support to young Black and Hispanic fathers to become better men in their communities.

Teaming up with The Dovetail Project, Wendell Carter Jr. provided holiday care packages, which included a special video message from Wendell, grocery gift cards, holiday gifts and Bulls gears, for three young fathers and their children. The Dovetail Project offers skills and support to young Black and Hispanic fathers to become better men in their communities. Lauri Markkanen Provides Holiday Gifts to Local Youth: For the team's annual holiday party with Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), Lauri Markkanen provided holiday gifts for 200 youth living within CHA buildings surrounding the United Center, including Horner Annex, Jackson Square, West End and City Gardens.

For the team's annual holiday party with Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), Lauri Markkanen provided holiday gifts for 200 youth living within CHA buildings surrounding the United Center, including Horner Annex, Jackson Square, West End and City Gardens. Denzel Valentine Provides Holiday Gifts and Meals and Donates Winter Coats to Local Families: Denzel Valentine teamed up with local non-profit, Chi Gives Back, to provide holiday gifts and meals for five families from the Department of Children and Family Services. Additionally, Valentine partnered with Operation Warm to donate winter coats to 200 students from Lee Elementary School.