Chicago Bulls Charities Awards Grants to 28 Chicagoland Non-Profits
The 2018 grant recipients were honored on court as the Bulls faced the Sacramento Kings at the United Center.
Through Chicago Bulls Charities and Chicago Bulls Community Assist Fund, A McCormick Foundation Fund, the Bulls awarded financial grants to 28 local non-profit organizations on Monday, Dec. 10. The 2018 grant recipients were honored on court as the Bulls faced the Sacramento Kings at the United Center. This year, for the first time, Bulls employees were invited to nominate a charity for consideration. Four employee-directed grants were awarded to deserving non-profits in the area.
The Bulls provide annual financial support to Chicagoland non-profit organizations in the areas of youth education, youth health and wellness, violence prevention, and military and first responder support.
Please find a full list of the 2018 Chicago Bulls Charities grant recipients below:
- After School Matters
- After-School All-Stars
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
- Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago
- Boys & Girls Club of Elgin
- Breakthrough Urban Ministries
- Bright Star Community Outreach Corporation
- Cara
- Chicago Hope Academy
- Chicago Parks Foundation
- College Possible
- Embarc
- Gilda's Club
- Greater Chicago Food Depository
- Hundred Club of Chicago
- Ingenuity
- La Rabida Children's Hospital
- Lawndale Community Health Center
- MAAFA Redemption Project
- Marwen
- Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
- Pillars Community Health
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana
- Special Leisure Services Foundation
- The Posse Foundation
- Urban Initiatives
- WINGS Program
- Youth Guidance
