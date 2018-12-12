Chicago Bulls Charities Awards Grants to 28 Chicagoland Non-Profits

Through Chicago Bulls Charities and Chicago Bulls Community Assist Fund, A McCormick Foundation Fund, the Bulls awarded financial grants to 28 local non-profit organizations on Monday, Dec. 10. The 2018 grant recipients were honored on court as the Bulls faced the Sacramento Kings at the United Center. This year, for the first time, Bulls employees were invited to nominate a charity for consideration. Four employee-directed grants were awarded to deserving non-profits in the area.

The Bulls provide annual financial support to Chicagoland non-profit organizations in the areas of youth education, youth health and wellness, violence prevention, and military and first responder support.

Please find a full list of the 2018 Chicago Bulls Charities grant recipients below:

After School Matters

After-School All-Stars

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago

Boys & Girls Club of Elgin

Breakthrough Urban Ministries

Bright Star Community Outreach Corporation

Cara

Chicago Hope Academy

Chicago Parks Foundation

College Possible

Embarc

Gilda's Club

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Hundred Club of Chicago

Ingenuity

La Rabida Children's Hospital

Lawndale Community Health Center

MAAFA Redemption Project

Marwen

Mercy Home for Boys and Girls

Pillars Community Health

Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

Special Leisure Services Foundation

The Posse Foundation

Urban Initiatives

WINGS Program

Youth Guidance