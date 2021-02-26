Chicago Bulls and Crown Royal Team Up with Local Artists for Black History Month Challenge

The Bulls partnered with Crown Royal to launch a Black History Month artist challenge, spotlighting some of Chicago's young Black creatives who are not only making their mark in the artist community but also giving back to their communities. Four local creatives, Dwight White, Kosine, Maya Bird-Murphy and Spifster, were given the opportunity to create a piece of art in their medium of choice that was inspired by the Chicago Bulls, Crown Royal and Black History Month. Each artist documented their creative process and had the chance to discuss the inspiration behind their pieces with Bulls Ambassador Horace Grant. Their work is being featured across team social and digital channels.

Dwight White

A former college football player turned professional painter. His canvas and mural pieces are featured around the city and carry a strong social justice message.

Kosine

A beat and music creator, Kosine also is an accomplished spoken word artist, rapper, music producer and actor. Kosine uses his music to provide uplifting messages and uses his platform to promote important social causes such as voting.

Maya Bird-Murphy

A Chicago-based architect who started Chicago Mobile Maker (a truck that was converted into a maker space) to bring the art of "making" to communities that do not usually have access to these opportunities.

Spifster

A visual designer who has a following for her nail art that she creates out of her Pilsen-based shop. Spifster enjoys collaborating with other artists and recently worked with Harold Green to create a poster benefiting the non-profit Social Works, which provides support for art classes in the Chicago Public Schools