Chicago Bulls and Crown Royal Team Up with Local Artists for Black History Month Challenge
Team uses platforms to spotlight young black creatives as part of Black History Month efforts
The Bulls partnered with Crown Royal to launch a Black History Month artist challenge, spotlighting some of Chicago's young Black creatives who are not only making their mark in the artist community but also giving back to their communities. Four local creatives, Dwight White, Kosine, Maya Bird-Murphy and Spifster, were given the opportunity to create a piece of art in their medium of choice that was inspired by the Chicago Bulls, Crown Royal and Black History Month. Each artist documented their creative process and had the chance to discuss the inspiration behind their pieces with Bulls Ambassador Horace Grant. Their work is being featured across team social and digital channels.
Dwight White
Kosine
Maya Bird-Murphy
Spifster
