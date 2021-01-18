Bulls Honor the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During Tonight’s MLK Day Game

The Bulls will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tonight when the team hosts the Houston Rockets at the United Center. New this year, the Bulls are proud to name the inaugural class of MLK Legacy Honorees, three Chicagoans who embody the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and demonstrate innovative strategies to address persistent challenges to achieving social justice and equity. Last week, Garrett Temple virtually surprised the honorees to deliver the news that they would receive this year's recognition, engage in a discussion on racial justice and thank them for the work they are doing in the community on behalf of the Bulls organization.

The MLK Legacy Honoree recognition program is a continuation of the team and league's ongoing commitment to advancing social justice and working towards long-term, sustainable change. It is also an extension of the Bulls' efforts to use the team's platforms to celebrate and bring awareness to Black community leaders and local businesses owners committed to making a positive difference in the community.

2021 Bulls MLK Legacy Honorees:

Dr. Brittani James – Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Co-founder & Executive Director of The Institute of Antiracism in Medicine – Dr. James co-founded The Institute of Antiracism in Medicine to identify and dismantle racist ideas and policies in healthcare.

Nia Lambert – High School Senior at Whitney Young HS, Co-founder of NAV Garden for Girls (501 C3) – NAV Garden for Girls teaches first and second grade girls about women's empowerment and science through workshops, crafts, games and learning packets, all while building a garden for the school and neighborhood community.

Carmita Semaan – Founder and President of the Surge Institute – The Surge Institute aims to diversify executive leadership through its signature program, the Surge Fellowship, which serves as a best-in-class, cohort-based experience that unites, accelerates and empowers 20-25 emerging leaders of color in education.

The three MLK Legacy Honorees will be featured in a photo series across Bulls social media and digital channels as well as throughout the Bulls game broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago as virtual game ball presenters.

To round out MLK Day efforts within the organization, the team will wear MLK Day warmup shirts when they take the court tonight and debut a new "Lift Every Voice and Sing" feature performed by Tarrey Torae before the game in-arena and on Bulls digital channels.