Bulls Continue COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Third Round of Select Community Partner Donations
Donations to support five local non-profits addressing long-term effects of the pandemic across Chicagoland
In line with the mission of Chicago Bulls Charities, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath the Bulls have committed to directing time, materials, resources and financial donations to reach families in need across Chicagoland. To continue those efforts, the Bulls will provide donations to four local non-profits demonstrating innovative future-focused approaches to address long-term effects of the pandemic including learning loss, community violence and mental health.
As an initial round of support, in April the Bulls made donations to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and Greater Chicago Food Depository to help address immediate needs across the city. In August, the team made a second round of donations to eight local non-profits focused on serving communities being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and racial injustice, including I Grow Chicago, My Block My Hood My City, Lawndale Christian Health Center, Breakthrough Urban Ministries, Kids off the Block, Black Girls Break Bread, Dovetail Project and Humble Hearts.
