Bulls Continue COVID-19 and Racial Injustice Response Efforts with Select Community Partner Donations
The Bulls will provide donations to eight local non-profits focused on serving communities being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and racial injustice.
In line with the mission of Chicago Bulls Charities, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath the Bulls have committed to directing time, materials, resources and financial donations to reach families in need across Chicagoland. To continue those efforts, the Bulls will provide donations to eight local non-profits focused on serving communities being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and racial injustice.
- I Grow Chicago: Provides meals, care packages and tutoring services in Englewood.
- My Block My Hood My City: Provides wellness checks and care packages for seniors across the city.
- Lawndale Christian Health Center: Provides COVID-19 testing and health services to the North Lawndale community.
- Breakthrough Urban Ministries: Provides meals and care packages, as well as serves as a food bank to the Garfield Park community.
- Kids off the Block: Provides meals and PPE to the south side community and programming for youth.
- Black Girls Break Bread: Provides PPE and care packages for pregnant mothers on the south side.
- Dovetail Project: Provides groceries, PPE and care packages for young fathers on the south and west sides.
- Humble Hearts: Provides groceries, gift cards and supplies to the Garfield Park community.
As an initial round of support, in April the Bulls made donations to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and Greater Chicago Food Depository to help address immediate needs across the city.
