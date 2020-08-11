Bulls Continue COVID-19 and Racial Injustice Response Efforts with Select Community Partner Donations

In line with the mission of Chicago Bulls Charities, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath the Bulls have committed to directing time, materials, resources and financial donations to reach families in need across Chicagoland. To continue those efforts, the Bulls will provide donations to eight local non-profits focused on serving communities being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and racial injustice.

As an initial round of support, in April the Bulls made donations to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and Greater Chicago Food Depository to help address immediate needs across the city.