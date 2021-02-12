Bulls Celebrate Lunar New Year with T-Shirt Design Contest with Local Elementary School

This year as part of the Bulls' Lunar New Year celebrations, the team partnered with Haines Elementary School to launch a virtual t-shirt design contest in honor of the holiday. Located in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, the Bulls and Haines Elementary School staff created the program as a unique approach to teaching students about the significance of the holiday while also keeping them actively engaged during virtual learning. The winning design, submitted by a sixth grade student, was turned into a t-shirt that all students and staff received this week. The winning design incorporates this year's zodiac symbol, the ox; "Happy New Year" in Chinese characters; the colors red and gold, representing luck and wealth; and an overall flowy and airy design, inspired by Chinese calligraphy.