Bulls celebrate Juneteenth 2022

This year the Bulls centered its Juneteenth efforts on facilitating opportunities for social connectivity within Chicago's Black community and honoring the Black Experience. Juneteenth is the oldest known nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, marking a pivotal day in African American history. As an extension of its efforts to uplift the Black community, the Bulls supported Juneteenth events and activations happening across Chicago in celebration of Black liberation.



Here's how the Bulls honored this historic day –



Something I Can Feel: Chicago Bulls x Dwight White

The Bulls and artist Dwight White partnered to curate the "Something I Can Feel Art Experience (SICFAE)" located at Salonlb (1010 W 35th St.) in Humboldt Park. The exhibit is an immersive experience, showcasing art across disciplines created by well-known and up-and-coming Black artists in Chicago. SICFAE features digital art, photography, sculpture and experiential design that highlights the value and impact of Black art. The exhibit will be open to the public through Monday, June 20.



As an extension of its partnership with Dwight White, the Bulls supported "Juneteenth: A Day to Celebrate!" – an all-day Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19 in Bridgeport. The celebration focused on the power of healing, featuring Dwight's custom shoe museum display that took guests through the story behind the ‘Second City' sneaker he designed for the Bulls. Through this piece, attendees engaged with art inspired by the Great Chicago Fire, highlighting the healing and revitalization of communities across the city following the momentous event.



Burst Into Books

Burst Into Books – a nonprofit focused on rebuilding South Side communities through advocacy, art, family programming and helping youth deepen their love for reading – hosted its third annual Juneteenth Family Festival on Saturday, June 18 in Beverly. The festival included music, food, local vendors and live entertainment.



For the first year, the Bulls hosted a youth drumming workshop at the festival led by the beloved Bucket Boys. During the workshop, the group led a drum circle in which participants learned and performed a short drum sequence. The workshop highlighted the art of drumming – a popular form of storytelling across cultures during the African Diaspora.



Noah's Arc Foundation

On Thursday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 28, the Bulls in partnership with Noah's Arc Foundation – a nonprofit that provides youth with opportunities to explore their potential to make a positive impact on themselves and their communities – will host two art therapy workshops led by Cecilia Rodhe, the mother of Bulls Legend Joakim Noah.



Through both workshops, youth from Bulls' community partners CHAMPS Male Mentoring and The Simple Good will engage in discussions around the meaning of freedom. Participants will also create art using clay and paint to illustrate their individual perceptions of freedom.



From the Bulls family to yours, Happy Juneteenth!