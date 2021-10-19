Bulls Black Lives Matter mural goes up at James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club

When the Bulls installed a Black Lives Matter mural on the exterior of the Advocate Center a year ago, it was an opportunity to use our platform to share a message that was important to us. The artwork is printed on special material required to affix the mural to the glass windows and, over time, it will be affected by weather and fade, diminishing the appearance. So, as the mural approached its one-year year mark, we wanted to find a way for the message and meaning of the mural to live on once the piece is taken down from the AC. The Bulls joined with long-time partner All-Star Press and, with the blessing of mural artist Langston Allston, printed a limited number of customized replicas of the mural that will be permanently displayed in seven Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago locations. Allston's beautiful work and the messages it contains will continue to make an impact, now inspiring tens of thousands of kids who enter the B&G clubs every week.

On October 19, the first of seven replica banners was installed at the James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club, which has had a relationship with the Bulls for almost three decades. The club, named in honor of Michael Jordan's late father, opened in 1996 through contributions from the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, and today, more than 1,250 club members attend the Club and Chicago Bulls Family Life Center weekly. The printed mural replicas will be installed in six other Boys & Girls Clubs in Chicago: Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Boys & Girls Club, Little Village Boys & Girls Club, Louis L. Valentine Boys & Girls Club, Pedersen-McCormick Boys & Girls Club, SOS Children's Villages Boys & Girls Club and True Value Boys & Girls Club.