Bulls and White Sox announce commitment to support the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund

The Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox announced a commitment of $200,000 to support the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. In partnership with the City of Chicago and United Way of Metro Chicago, the Chicago Community Trust launched the Relief Fund to unite local giving and provide support among the region’s nonprofit organizations serving the most vulnerable communities.

Service agencies and nonprofits are experiencing a surge in demand for services from communities significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In line with Chicago Bulls Charities’ mission, the combined commitment will help deliver critically needed resources to enable many of our area’s social service organizations to operate at the highest capacity in this unchartered and challenging time.

Funds have been deployed to community-based organizations across the metropolitan Chicago region to supply essential aid to the individuals and households who are most impacted by COVID-19. Key areas for support include access to emergency food and basic supplies; rent, mortgage or utility assistance; direct cash transfers; as well as funds to support outreach to community residents particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

For more information about the fund or to donate directly, please visit https://www.chicagocovid19responsefund.org.