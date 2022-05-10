Bulls And Constellation Energy De-Winterize The Bronzeville Community Garden

On Saturday, May 7 the Bulls teamed up with Constellation Energy to de-winterize the Bronzeville Community Garden. The event focused on preparing the garden for growing season, cleaning out the debris of winter and prepping the soil for planting.

In the summer, the garden provides residents unlimited access to free fruits and vegetables, increasing access to fresh food in the community and further beautifying the neighborhood. The garden was established in 2010 by Bernard Loyd – the founder and president of Urban Juncture, a nonprofit that revitalizes disinvested Black urban communities by rebuilding neighborhood commerce around culture and innovation.

Becky Fair, founder of Growsumthin, an organization that encourages the Black community to garden and grow their own food, is now the Garden Lead. In her role, she tends to the garden and manages the Junior Garden Lead program, an initiative that provides four high school students a hands-on gardening internship throughout the summer. This year, the Bulls have donated supplies and funds to those participating in the program.

The garden is supported by the Bronzeville Incubator – a collection of programs and activities committed to supporting the community's entrepreneurs and enterprises. The incubator is one of five central elements of the Build Bronzeville community revitalization initiative.

The day also included a special performance by the Bucket Boys and music from Bulls DJ, DJ Metro. At the end of the event, the Bulls and community volunteers danced down the red (mulch) carpet to celebrate a successful day of volunteering!