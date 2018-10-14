Chuck's Daily Check-in: 10.14.18

The players enjoyed Saturday off and will get back at it today in preparation for Thursday's season opener at Philadelphia.

The Bulls waived guards Antonius Cleveland and Derrick Walton Jr., and forwards Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson. Chicago's roster now stands at 16, including one Two-Way player. ( Rawle Alkins)

Going over some pre season stats...some trends.

Zach LaVine averaged 22 minutes per game and shot over 50% from the floor and 43% from 3 point range. He averaged nearly 18 per game and 20-24 from the foul line.

Bobby Portis shot 53% from the floor but only 26% from 3 point range. He averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds.

Jabari Parker came off the bench the last two games averaging 29 minutes with 15 points and 6 rebounds per. Parker can be an impact player and control the tempo and pace with the second unit. He will have the ball in his hands a ton when he enters the game.

The rookie watch: Wendell Carter Jr. played a solid game Friday against the Nuggets with a 10 point, 9 rebound, 3 assists , 0 turnover game in 22 minutes. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg hasn't named Carter his opening night starter but one has to believe barring any unforeseen setback, the big man from Duke will go up against Joel Embiid in his NBA debut.

Chandler Hutchison improved game by game and with the Denzel Valentine sidelined with an ankle issue, Hutchison could see regular season rotation playing time from the get go.

Kris Dunn is the X factor. For the Bulls to move the needle Dunn must deliver on both sides of the ball. He's more than capable of doing so.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Knicks waived Joakim Noah who will collect every penny of his remaining 38 million dollars. The Knicks saved nearly 13 million in cap room by stretching his contract. NY will be among a number of active teams in the July 2019 free agent market. What's next for Jo? Stay tuned. Wherever he lands I am pulling for him personally and professionally.

Waiver wire news: The Cavs parted with former Notre Dame star Bonzie Colson. The 76ers said good bye to Emeka Okafor who was attempting a comeback. Washington released former Pacer/76er Lavoy Allen. Veteran guard Jarrett Jack is looking for a new home after the Pelicans waived him.

After 17 seasons Richard Jefferson announced his retirement. During his career he won a title with the Cavs. He played for eight NBA teams but I'll always remember him as a Net. Classy individual. Great teammate and extremely cooperative with the media. He can do whatever he wants whether its front office, coaching, broadcasting. He's held in high regard.

Always a pleasure! Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter : @ctsbulls.