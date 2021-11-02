Chuck Checks In: DeRozan, LaVine fuel Bulls Comeback Win

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Bulls 128, Boston 114, (Bulls: 6-1, 3-0 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Boston- Brown (28 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Boston- Horford (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (9), Boston- Schroder (5).

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls, who entered the game last in rebounding, collected a season-high 50.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Bulls' + 28 margin in the fourth was a franchise record (courtesy Tim Reynolds-Associated Press.).

The Bulls rallied from a 19-point second half deficit to remain unbeaten (3-0) on the road as the Bulls bench put the starters in a position to provide the dramatic come from behind win.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu (Morgan Park, U of I) made all six shots, finishing with a season-high 14 points. His tenacity and competitive fire are intangibles that you just can't coach.

Once again, Head Coach Billy Donovan went with Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley Jr. to give the Bulls length and defense and they responded, combining for 13 points, nine rebounds and four block shots. Alex Caruso contributed with nine points and six assists.

The starting five made their mark early, nailing three pointers. DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 37 points. Zach LaVine scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic came ever so close to a triple double with a 11-10-9 game. Lonzo Ball drained four-three pointers. The Bulls outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter, leaving a sellout crowd of over 19,000, angry, dismayed and frustrated as the Celtics fell to 0-3 at home.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

NEXT: At Philadelphia on Wednesday,

Philadelphia 113, Portland 103: The 76ers won despite the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols). Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110: The Cavs bigs dominated the Hornets as Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley combined for 39 points and 26 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94: Paul George had a monster game: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals. OKC drops to 1-6. However, rookie Josh Giddey can ball: 15-5-7 along with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118: The Pacers ended a four game slide.

Atlanta 118, Washington 111: Washington's three game win streak came to an end.

Toronto 113, New York 104: OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points. The Raps have won four straight.

Memphis 106, Denver 97: Ja Morant is hoopin: 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Denver shot 9 of 38 from three point range.

Orlando 115, Minnesota 97: Cole Anthony poured in a career high 31 points.

Thanks for reading CCI.