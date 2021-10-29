Chuck Checks In: Bulls Torrid Comeback Comes Up Short

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York 104, Bulls 103 (Bulls: 4-1, 2-1 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25pts), NY- Walker (21pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (8), NY- Randle (16)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso, Vucevic (6), NY- Randle (9)

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: On the offensive glass, the Knicks out-rebounded the Bulls 11-5.

CCI RECAP: The highs and lows of the NBA came full circle just over a hand full of days for the Bulls. After winning a thriller in Toronto Monday, the Knicks outlasted the Bulls in front of 20,972 fans at the United Center.

Zach LaVine, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb, scored a game high 25 points in 35 minutes, adding six rebounds and three assists. He made all nine of his free throws attempts.

Patrick Williams suffered a left wrist injury in the third quarter after being sent to the floor on a flagrant one penalty accessed against New York's Mitchell Robinson. Williams left the game and did not return.

The Bulls ownership, management and staff did a fantastic job organizing Joakim Noah's evening. A bevy of his former teammates were in attendance and the video tribute on his career and contributions to the Chicago community was superbly done. It was great seeing Joakim, who has joined the Bulls as a team ambassador.

It's a win-win for everyone.

Next: At home against Utah on Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Washington 122, Atlanta 111: The Wizards improved to 4-1 for their best start since 2014.

Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102: The winless Pistons fell to 0-4. Philly's Joel Embiid, playing on a sore right knee, scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Utah 122, Houston 91: The Jazz placed seven players in the double figure scoring column. Utah is 4-0, 2-0 on the road and is off to its best start since 2006. They play the Bulls tomorrow night.

Dallas 104, San Antonio 99: Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Spurs have lost four of five.

Memphis 104, Golden State 101 OT: A huge road win for the Grizzlies, handing the Warriors their first loss of the season. Ja Morant scored 30. Steph Curry poured in 36 but went 0-6 from the field in the extra period.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !