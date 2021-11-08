Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take On Kevin Durant, Nets In Chicago

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Brooklyn (7-3, 3-1 on the road) at Bulls (6-3, 3-2 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 (ppg), Nets: Durant: 28 ppg (League leader in ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS:Bulls: Vucevic (10), Nets- Durant (8 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Ball (4.6), Nets- Harden (8 apg)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls run into another red-hot team as they entertain the 7-3 Nets, winners of five straight games. The Nets took care of business Sunday in Toronto and march into the United Center in the middle of a six-game road trip led by future Hall of Famer players Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Durant leads the NBA in scoring at 28 points per game. He has reached 20 or more points in 10 straight games, not only a personal best but a Nets franchise record to start the season. Harden is coming off a 28-10-8 game against Toronto and can single handedly take over a game at any moment. The Nets are cruising, and for the time being, the Kyrie Irving drama has been replaced by success on the floor. Winning games has a habit of doing that. The Nets are deep. Very deep. Remaining healthy is the key with an aging but exceptional roster. As long as KD is near 100%, the Nets have a legit shot at reaching the NBA Finals with or without Irving.

The Bulls play hard, compete every night and have good mojo. In two games against the 76ers, it was Philly however that made plays in crunch time. I'm predicting a breakout game tonight for Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic is averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds in nine games. Despite Saturday's loss, a positive sign for the Bulls remains the low turnover count. The Bulls have committed the second fewest turnovers per game, averaging only 12 per contest. The Bulls are now fifth in the NBA in free throw attempts averaging 22 per game and shooting a league high 85%

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103: James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant tossed in 31 points. The Nets have won five straight. The Raps play nine of their next 11 on the road.

Cleveland 126, New York 109: Rich Rubio scored a career high 37 points. The Knicks have lost three of four.

Washington 101, Milwaukee 94: The Wizards held an opponent under 100 points for the second straight game and third time overall this season. Washington is 7-3. The Bucks fell to 4-6.

Orlando 107, Utah 100: Cole Anthony scored a season high 33 points. Wendell Carter Jr. added 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Golden State 120, Houston 107: The Warriors improved to 8-1. Jordan Poole continued his exhilarating play, scoring 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter.

Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94: Shai Gilgeous- Alexander had a good night at the office with a 14-8-10 game.

Indiana 94, Sacramento 91: The Pacers won in Sac-Town for the first time since 2018.

Los Angeles 120, Charlotte 106: The Clippers have won four straight. The Hornets have lost four straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!