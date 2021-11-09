Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take Down Nets With Big Defensive Effort

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 118, Brooklyn 95 (Bulls: 7-3, 4-2 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 pts), Nets- Durant (38pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Nets- Durant (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (5), Nets- Harden (5)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls recorded a season-high 56 rebounds.

CCI QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan on rookie Ayo Dosunmu's 15-point, 7-rebound game: " He's got the it factor."

CCI RECAP: The Bulls exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nets 42-17 and snapping a two game losing streak. Chicago's very own Ayo Dosunmu was outstanding, tossing in a season-high 15 points and a seven rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 52 points. Nikola Vucevic registered his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Bulls pounded the glass collected 56 rebounds, 15 on the offensive window.

Kevin Durant did his best to keep the Nets in the game as the NBA's leading scorer threw in 38 points. The Nets saw their five game win streak come to an end in front of an enthusiastic United Center crowd of 19, 459.

NEXT: Home vs. Dallas on Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 103, Philadelphia 96: The 76ers played without Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid and collected 25 rebounds. Julius Randle scored 31 for the Knicks .

Golden State 127, Atlanta 113: The Warriors boast the league's best record at 9-1. Steph Curry scored 50 points and dished out 10 assists for the first time in his careeR, becoming the oldest player (at age 33) in NBA history to do so. Curry also had seven rebounds. He scored Golden State's first 13 points. Curry has had 10-50 point games in his Hall of Fame worthy career. The Hawks have lost four straight.

Denver 113, Miami 96: Denver's Nikola Jokic had a 25-15-10 game but faces a possible suspension from the NBA for slamming Markieff Morris to the floor after Morris elbowed Jokic at half court. Jokic shoved Morris to the floor. The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury.

Los Angeles Lakers, 126 Charlotte 123 OT: Carmelo Anthony came off the bench and scored 29 points.

Memphis 125, Minnesota 118 OT: The Grizzlies trailed by 16 points with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant had 33 for Memphis. The T-Wolves forced OT with a Karl-Anthony Towns 40-foot bank shot.

Dallas 108, New Orleans 92: The Pelicans have lost seven straight and post the Association's worst record at 1-10.

Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104: Cam Payne scored 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Cleveland's Collin Sexton is out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Knicks. The team announced Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee. The Cavs are 7-4.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!