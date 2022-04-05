Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on Bucks in final regular season matchup

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Milwaukee: ( 48-30, 22-16 on the road) at Bulls: ( 45-33, 27-11 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee: 3-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (30 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan (5), Bucks- Holiday (6)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls enter tonight's game as the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference with four games left. The Bulls rugged schedule continues with three games in four nights with a Bucks/Celtics home back-to-back. The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 15 of the last 16 meetings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has battled through knee soreness this year but is worthy of his third MVP award with the robust numbers he's putting up. He may not win the honor this season but make no mistake about it-he is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He is impactful on both ends of the floor and plays with pure joy. The Bucks remain a threat to repeat with their depth.

Giannis is having another MVP-caliber season.

The banged up Bulls know exactly what they're up against and need to play a full 48 minutes of hoops. Going up against an elite team the Bulls can ill afford to suffer through droughts of inconsistency. Defense, pushing the ball in transition and moving the basketball are essentials tonight.

