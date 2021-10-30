Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Bounce Back On Toni Kukoc Night

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Utah: ( 4-0, 2-0 on the road) at Bulls ( 4-1, 2-1 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:45 Pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25 ppg), Utah- Mitchell (20 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic- (10 rpg), Utah- Gobert (17 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5 apg), Utah- Mitchell (5 apg)

CCI PREVIEW:

With Patrick Williams sidelined for four to six months with a left wrist injury, the Bulls must collectively pull together to find a replacement five games into the season. We can't sugar coat it. It's a huge loss for the Bulls. Williams is a gifted defender who covers multiple positions on a nightly basis. Injuries are a cruel element of sports. But they are indeed a part of the game and the Bulls have certainly had their fair share the past several seasons. I feel badly for Patrick personally and professionally but when he does return he will put this aside and refocus on becoming the best player he can possibly be. No one has ever questioned his work ethic. It's another challenge in the coaching world of Billy Donovan.

Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. , Troy Brown and Alize Johnson, among others, will have plenty of opportunities to step in. It's all about opportunity.

The Bulls celebrate Toni Kukoc Night at the United Center as the newest member of the Bulls fraternity to be inducted in to the Basketball Hall of Fame is honored by the organization. Kukoc was a celebrated European star who joined the Bulls in 1993 after years of hype and anticipation. He delivered. Kukoc was a fabulous player who brought production and flair to the court. He spent seven seasons with the Bulls averaging 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Kukoc helped lead the Bulls to three NBA titles. He is a Bulls ambassador and makes Chicagoland his home. And he is a terrific person who is passionate about Bulls basketball.

The Jazz post the only unbeaten record in the NBA at 4-0, Utah's best start since 2006. Quinn Snyder is an excellent head coach and once again has his team playing fabulous defensive basketball. The Jazz are holding opponents to 97 points per game and an impressive 39% from the field.

Opponents are feeling pressure near the three point stripe as Utah is limiting teams to just 23%. Rudy Gobert is having an impactful start averaging 18 points and a robust 17 rebounds per game. Gobert is a 3X NBA Defensive Player of the Year and there is no question he is headed to the Hall of Fame. He is a game-changer. He has recorded a double-double in each of his first four contests. Gobert leads the Association averaging 10 free throw attempts per game.

Donovan Mitchell is a scorer and the Jazz love to shoot the three point rock, taking 43-that's right- 43 per game, tops in the NBA. The Bulls need to cover plenty of wing space tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Cleveland 101: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony combined for 50 points as the Lakers have won three of their last four.

Brooklyn, 105, Indiana 98: LaMarcus Aldridge was sensational with 21 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. James Harden went 16-19 from the line. The Pacers have lost five of six.

Miami 114, Charlotte 99: Jimmy Butler scored 32 points. He has two 30+ games in his first five games this season. Had five all of last season.

Toronto 110, Orlando 109: Rookie Scottie Barnes continues to impress, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The Magic drop to 1-5.

Denver 106, Dallas 75: MVP Nikola Jokic, playing on a bruised right knee, managed to score 11 points and grab 16 rebounds.

Portland 111, Los Angeles Clippers 92: The Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Clippers.

Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109: The Pelicans without Zion Williamson have dropped five of their first six games.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !