Chuck Checks In: Bulls Going For 5-Game Win Streak, Take On Kings

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Sacramento ( 22-37, 7-20 on the road) at Bulls: ( 37-21, 22-8 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.9 ppg), Kings- Fox (21.5)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic: 11per. Kings- Sabonis (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Kings- Fox (5)



CCI PREVIEW: The final game before the All-Star break. With Miami's loss to Dallas, the Bulls and Heat are locked into a first place tie in the Eastern Conference at 37-21. A win tonight over the Kings ensures the Bulls of being in at least a tie before the All Star break. The Heat play tomorrow against Charlotte.

The Bulls need to get locked in as they take on a Kings team that underwent a major face lift last week acquiring Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb from the Pacers for Tyrese Haliburton, Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield.

Marvin Bagley III was sent to the Pistons for Trey Lyles. I was surprised the kIngs moved Haliburton but Sabonis is a premier big man.

The Bulls have won four straight as DeMar DeRozan has put the Bulls on his back with outstanding play on a nightly basis. DeRozan's scoring is well documented. His high field goal percentage during this stretch is off the charts. DeRozan's six straight games of scoring at least 35 points and 50% shooting tied him with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Plenty of props to Nikola Vucevic who continues to pile up double-double games now at 33.

Chicago has embraced this team. The Bulls play the right way. They are well coached. The chemistry is fabulous. They are unselfish and have outstanding team chemistry. Where this journey takes them remains to be seen but I can tell you this: They leave it on the floor every night and that's all you can ask.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 135, Philadelphia 87: The Celtics set a franchise record draining 25 three point field goals. The Celtics have won nine straight.

Dallas 107, Miami 99: Five Mavs scored in double figures.

Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119: Giannis Anttetokounmpo bagged his third career 50 point game. Buddy Hield scored 36 for Indiana.

Phoenix 103, Los Angeles Clippers 96: The Suns captured their sixth straight win and 17 of 18.

Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116: Trae Young collected his 21st career 40 point game

Memphis 121, New Orleans 109: The Grizzlies have won six straight and nine of ten.

Minnesota 126 Charlotte 120 OT: Karl-Anthony Towns with a 39-15 game. Minnesota is four games over.500.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls