Chuck Checks In: Bulls Go For 3-0 Road Record In Boston

GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON:

Bulls: ( 5-1, 2-0 on the road) at Boston: ( 2-4, 0-2 at home), 6:30 CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:15 Pregame

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25 ppg) Boston- Brown and Tatum: (26 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11 rpg) Boston- Horford: (10 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball, DeRozan and LaVine (4 apg), Boston- Schroder (6 apg)

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls are unbeaten on the road; the Celtics are winless in two games at home. Boston has played three overtime games this season, coming off of a double OT road loss in Washington on Saturday. Boston went 2-26 from three point range against the Wizards and are shooting just 32% on three point attempts this season.

The Celtics have two legitimate scorers in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, each averaging 26 points per game, good for sixth and seventh in scoring among NBA players.

They're counting on veteran Dennis Schroder to provide a spark in the backcourt. The veteran from Germany, now playing with his fourth NBA team, is averaging 14 points and dishing out six assists but shooting only 37% from the field. Marcus Smart is off to a slow start but he is a tough, physical player with outstanding leadership qualities.

Boston is allowing 118 points per game over their first six contests, the most in the NBA. Veteran Al Horford and youngster Robert Williams III will anchor the post for rookie head coach Ime Udoka. Horford and Williams rank first and second respectively in blocks per game averaging over three per contest.

The Bulls are allowing just 98 points per game, fourth fewest in the NBA. They're committing just 12 turnovers per contest, third fewest in the NBA. The Bulls have been outstanding at the free throw line, shooting 85%, trailing only Philadelphia for the top spot in rankings.

Zach LaVine is eighth in scoring at 25 ppg. DeMar DeRozan is 18th at 23 per game. DeRozan is fifth in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at nearly seven per contest. LaVine is seventh , averaging six per game. Nikola Vucevic is 13th in the NBA in rebounding at 11 boards per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 95, Houston 85: Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points off the bench. The Rockets trailed by 24 points in the first half.

Utah 107, Milwaukee 95: The injury riddled Bucks lost their third straight game.

Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91: The Nets shot a franchise record 65% from the field. James Harden recorded his 59th career triple-double of 18-10-12. The Pistons are winless on the road in four outings.

Charlotte 125, Portland 113: LaMelo Ball did it all for the Hornets with a 27-9-7 game. Damian Lillard struggled, shooting 5-20 from the field, 2-14 from three point range.

Dallas 105, Sacramento 99: The Mavs bounced back after losing by 31 points at Denver Friday.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !