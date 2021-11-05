Chuck Checks In: Bulls Get Rematch With Red-Hot Sixers

The Bulls return to the practice floor in preparation for Saturday's home game against the red-hot Sixers.

DeMar DeRozan captured the 2021 Bulls Bowling Championship with a perfect strike to beat out Alex Caruso for the title.

DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27 points per game. His teammate Zach LaVine is seventh at 25.8 ppg.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 95, Miami 78: The Celtics became the first team since 2018 to hold consecutive opponents under 80 points. Miami's Kyle Lowry suffered a sprained left ankle.

Philadelphia 109, Detroit 98:The Sixers arrive in Chicago riding a five-game win streak.

Utah 116, Atlanta 98: Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz got 30 points from Jordan Clarkson.

Oklahoma City 107, Los Angeles Lakers 104: The Thunder rallied from a 19-point deficit. Los Angeles played without LeBron James (abdominal strain). OKC owns two wins this season, both against the Lakers.

Phoenix 123, Houston 111: The Suns have won three straight. The Rockets have lost seven of eight. Devin Booker scored 27 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.