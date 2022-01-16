Chuck Checks In: Bulls comeback falls short in Boston

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Boston 114, Bulls 112. (Bulls: 27-14, 12-8 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic (27 pts), Boston- Tatum (23 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan (8), Boston- R. Williams (13)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (10), Boston- Schroder (8)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Celtics scored the last eight points of the game in a 1:57 span to secure the win.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls entered the game without seven players with the latest being Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. LaVine underwent an MRI Saturday which revealed no significant structural damage.

Ball is dealing with left knee soreness and is doubtful for tomorrow's game at Memphis.

The Bulls brought effort, energy, heart and soul but the Celtics made just enough plays at crunch time to get the win. Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu was fabulous playing a career-high 40 minutes and scoring and assisting with career-highs of 21 points and 10 assists respectively.

Coby White started and drained five 3-pointers, extending his double figure scoring streak to 11-straight games.

The Bulls went with a starting lineup of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Dosunmu, White and Alfonzo McKinnie.

The Celtics scored 58 points in the paint and out rebounded the Bulls 51-32.

NEXT: At Memphis, Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 103 Milwaukee 96: Pascal Siakam ate up the stat sheet recording a 30-10-10 triple-double at the Bucks. The Raps are 3-0 against Milwaukee this season.

Philadelphia 109, Miami 98: Another 30+ game for Joel Embiid (32 points). The 76ers have won nine of 10.

New York 117, Atlanta 108:The Knicks are above the .500 mark for the first time since December 2.

Cleveland 107, Oklahoma City 102: Darius Garland may end up making an All Star roster in his NBA city of Cleveland. Garland had 27 points and a career high 18 assists. The Cavs have won four straight.

Portland 115, Washington 110: The TrailBlazers Anfernee Simons is hoopin' scoring 31 points and tying his career best in assists with 11.

Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 105: Kevin Durant sustained a left knee sprain and will undergo an MRI today.

Dallas 108, Orlando 92: Kristaps Porzingis played his first game in two weeks tossing in 19 points.

Denver 133, Los Angeles Lakers 96: Nikola Jokic registered his eighth triple-double game of the season: 17-13-12. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row.

San Antonio 101, Los Angeles Clippers 94: The Spurs ended a four game slide.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!