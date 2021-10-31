CHUCK CHECKS IN: Bulls Collect Confidence-Boosting Win vs. Jazz

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 107, Utah 99: ( Bulls: 5-1, 3-1 at home), (Utah 4-1, 2-1 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (32 pts) Utah- Mitchell (30 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (12), Utah- Gobert (19)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (5), Utah- Mitchell (6)

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 25 points off 20 Utah turnovers.

CCI RECAP: A terrific win for the Bulls before leaving on a mini two-game road trip as they outlasted the Jazz in front of 20,668 fans on Toni Kukoc Night at the United Center.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season high 32 points. Zach LaVine contributed with a 26-5-5 game. Nikola Vucevic recorded his third double-double game of the season pouring in 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Vucevic made two key buckets in crunch time to give the Bulls just enough of a cushion to hold off Utah. The competitive fire of the Bulls' bench was a huge difference-maker as Tony Bradley Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. combined for all five of the Bulls blocks on the night.

Ayo Dosunmu was a +17. Alex Caruso came through with a 7-4-3 game. Utah suffered its first loss in five games despite another magnificent performance by Rudy Gobert who scored 17 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Congratulations to Toni Kukoc as the Bulls honored the newest member of the Basketball Hall of Fame with an evening celebrating a spectacular career.

NEXT: At Boston on Monday

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 110, Orlando 103: The NBA's number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham, made his pro debut grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists in 14 minutes for Detroit. The Pistons picked up their first win of the season. The Magic drop to 1-6.

San Antonio 102, Milwaukee 93: The Spurs end a four-game slide. The banged up Bucks fall to 3-3.

Toronto 97, Indiana 94: Toronto's Scottie Barnes is hoopin'. The rookie keeps impressing, scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. The Pacers have lost six of their first seven.

Washington 115, Boston 112 (2OT): Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds as the Wizards improved to 5-1, beating the Celtics for the second time in three nights. The Celtics have played three overtime games this season. Last year, they played in only four overall.

New York 123, New Orleans 117: R.J. Barrett scored 35 points. Barrett made a career high six-three point field goals. The 1-6 Pelicans played without their top two players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Philadelphia 122, Atlanta 94: The 76ers outscored the Hawks in the paint 60-36.

Miami 129, Memphis 103: The Heat improved to 5-1. Miami made 21-three pointers, one shy of a franchise record.

Golden State 103, Oklahoma City 82: Steph Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes.

Denver 93, Minnesota 91: The Nuggets have beaten the T-Wolves 12 straight times.

Phoenix 101, Cleveland 92: Devin Booker scored 27 points on his 25th birthday.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !