Chuck Checks In - 4.12.21

FINAL FROM MINNESOTA: Minnesota 121 Bulls 117. ( Bulls: 22-30, 12-14 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts Minnesota:Russell and Towns: 27pts LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 8. Minnesota. Towns: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky: 6 each. Minnesota: Rubio: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls crossed the 25-assist mark for the ninth straight game, their longest streak of games with at least 25 assists since December 1990 - January 1991. The Bulls finished with 30.

CCI RECAP: After what appeared to be a promising road trip with wins over the Pacers and Raptors respectively, the Bulls have now dropped two straight losing to the Hawks and the T-Wolves as D'Angelo Russell and Naz Reid scored a combined 45 points off the bench lifting Minnesota to just its 14th win of the season. Ricky Rubio drained a season high five-three pointers for the T-Wolves as Minnesota went 25-25 from the foul line. The T-Wolves entered the game shooting 77% from the foul line on the season. Troy Brown had a solid game off the bench for the Bulls with 15 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Temple missed his seventh straight game with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT: At Memphis Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana 132 Memphis 125. The Pacers scored 45 first quarter points. Jonas Valanciunas had a monster game of 34 points and 22 rebounds.

New York 102 Toronto 96. The Knicks are back to .500.

Miami 107 Portland 98. The Heat have won six of seven. Miami held Damian Lillard to just 12 points.

Boston 105 Denver 87. The Celtics went on a remarkable 31-3 run to end Denver's eight game win streak.

Milwaukee 124 Orlando 87. Bobby Portis had a 16-10 double-double. The Magic have lost five straight and 18 of 22.

Atlanta 105 Charlotte 101. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, including a career high eight-three pointers. The Hawks have won six of seven. The Hornets blew a 10 point- fourth quarter lead.

New Orleans 116 Cleveland 109. Zion Williamson scored 38 points. The Cavs played without Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr.

San Antonio 119 Dallas 117. DeMar DeRozan hit the game winner with less than a second remaining.

Los Angeles Clippers 131 Detroit 124. Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season high 33 points. Paul George added 32. The Clippers finished off a nine game home stand going 7-2.

