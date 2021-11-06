Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Avoid Slow Start vs. Sixers

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Philadelphia (7-2, 3-1 on the road) at Bulls (6-2, 3-1 on the road)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LAST MEETING: Philadelphia 103, Bulls 98

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), 76ers- Embiid (20 ppg).

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10 rpg), 76ers- Drummond (9 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball and Vucevic (4.5 apg), 76ers- Maxey (4.3 apg)

CCI PREVIEW: In a quick return match following Wednesday's game, the Bulls get their second look at Philly in a three-day span. Philadelphia arrives with a five game win streak following Thursday's win at Detroit.

Philly's bench has given them a lift featuring Shake Milton at 11 ppg, 51% from the field, Andre Drummond (9 rpg) and Georges Niang, who is averaging 17 ppg over three November games. Furkan Korkmaz missed the Pistons game with wrist soreness.

Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle, who played an outstanding defensive game against the Bulls, will miss tonight's game due to health and safety protocols. He joins Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe sidelined dealing with COVID-19 issues. Danny Green has been upgraded to questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Bulls need to avoid double-digit deficits as was the case against both the Sixers and Boston on their recent road trip. In Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers, the Bulls rallied from being down 12 to start the fourth quarter to tie the game at 87 only to see the 76ers make plays in crunch time.

Look for Nikola Vucevic to have a big game tonight. DeMar DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27ppg. Zach LaVine is fifth at 25.8 ppg.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 126, New Orleans 85: The Warriors improved to 7-1. Jordan Poole is having a break out start of the season, scoring 26 points. The Pelicans without Zion Williamson are 1-9.

Sacramento 140, Charlotte 110: This is NOT a typo. The Kings made a franchise record 22 three pointers. Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

New York 113, Milwaukee 98: Julius Randle with a 32-13 game. The Bucks blew a 21-point lead.

Cleveland 102, Toronto 101: Darius Garland nailed two free throws with 4.8 seconds left. He poured in 17 of his 21 points in the second half. The Cavs have won three straight.

San Antonio 102, Orlando 89: Dejounte Murray is ballin'. 20-11-7 along with 3 steals.

Washington 115, Memphis 87: Seven double figure scorers for the Wizards.

Brooklyn 96 Detroit 90: James Harden recorded a triple-double but he also committed nine turnovers. The Pistons are 1-8.

Portland 110, Indiana 106: The Pacers are winless in five road games.

Los Angeles Clippers 104, Minnesota 84: The Clippers trailed by 20 and won by 20.

