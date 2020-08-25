Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks Partner with My Block My Hood My City (M3) to Launch “Supporting Westhaven Park: Block by Block” Program

To officially tip-off a partnership with My Block My Hood My City (M3), the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks teamed up with members of the community to clean up the block around Suder Elementary on the city's west side. As part of the ongoing partnership, employees from both teams, M3 and members of the community will come together this year for projects and events to benefit Westhaven Park, a community neighboring the United Center.

